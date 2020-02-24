There's been a little shake-up with the Love, Simon TV show. Originally, the spin-off series was set to debut on Disney+, which launched in November and is set to be the company's main streaming arm. However, it's been revealed that the project has shifted and will now debut on Hulu, which is also controlled by Disney. To go along with the news, Hulu has released the title of the show, which is officially Love, Victor.

Love, Victor is now set to debut in June during Pride Month. Much like the 2018 drama directed by Greg Berlanti, the show will center on a student at Creekwood High School named Victor (Michael Cimino) who is on a journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and struggling with his sexual orientation. Hulu shared two new photos from the show on Twitter to go along with the announcement. The streamer had this to say alongside the images.

"Dear Twitter, Get ready to head back to Creekwood High School. From the writers of 'Love, Simon,' comes a new story about family, friendship and finding yourself. #LoveVictor is coming soon, only on Hulu. Love, Hulu"

This is not the first show to make the jump from Disney+ to Hulu. High Fidelity, similarly, it was decided was a better fit for Hulu. Disney is using Disney+ as its core streaming hub and, given their dedication to maintaining a family-friendly brand, it's said the company was concerned about some of the content in the show. These topics include alcohol use, marital issues and sexual exploration. Craig Erwich, senior vice president of originals at Hulu, had this to say in a statement.

"'Love, Victor' is funny, heartfelt and deeply affecting, and we were incredibly taken with the project. The show's contemporary lens and honest storytelling make it a perfect fit for the millions of fans on Hulu who already watch and see themselves in series like 'Looking For Alaska,' 'Pen15' and 'Grown-ish.'"

Despite the move, all signs point to things going well with this one. A writer's room has already been put together for season 2, which means the company has a lot of faith in the show. Love, Victor season 1 will consist of 10 episodes. Ricky Strauss, Disney+'s president of content and marketing, had this to say.

"With Hulu now an integral part of our streaming family, our teams are closely collaborating and we have the unique ability to choose the best home for our original productions. All of us at Disney+ are incredibly proud of 'Love, Victor' and know the series will be a perfect addition to Hulu's strong slate of young adult programming."

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us) are behind the show, which is based on Becky Albertalli's novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. 2018's Love, Simon, which starred Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford and Alexandra Shipp, was a huge critical hit and $66 million at the box office. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the show are revealed. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.

