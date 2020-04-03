Netflix has released a trailer for Love Wedding Repeat. This serves as the feature directorial debut of Dean Craig, who viewers may know as the writer of Death at a Funeral. Craig has teamed up with an ensemble cast, led by Sam Clafin and Olivia Munn, for a new rom-com, which is something the streaming service has excelled at in recent years. Though, this one comes with a few twists along the way, based on what we're seeing in the trailer.

The Netflix original trailer kicks off with a bunch of guests arriving at what looks to be a rather fancy wedding, with a cringeworthy awkward encounter to get the party started. As is often the case, weddings can be a complex affair and this is no different. Though, in this case, things get extra messy and downright disastrous. It looks to be the type of movie that might have made for a blockbuster in the 90s or even early 2000s, but now is much more at home in the streaming world. Mileage may vary on this sort of thing. However, for those that dig it, this might well do the trick.

Aside from his duties as director, Dean Craig also penned the screenplay. It is based on the 2012 French movie Plan de Table. Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, Jack the Giant Slayer), Joel Fry (Game of Thrones, Yesterday), Tim Key (Alan Partridge, Gap Year), Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself, Up This Way), Jack Farthing (The Riot Club, (The ABC Murders), Allan Mustafa (People Just Do Nothing) and Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire, Rise of the Planet of the Apes) round out the ensemble along side Olivia Munn and Sam Claflin. Guglielmo Marchetti and Piers Tempest serve as producers, with Jo Bamford and Andrea Borella on board as executive producers.

Described by Netflix as an "innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance," Love Wedding Repeat sees alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to ensure that his little sister has the perfect wedding day. To do that, he is forced to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced powerful sedative and an unexpected reunion with Dina (Olivia Munn), the girl of his dreams who got away. If he can pull it off, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

In addition to the trailer, a poster has also been released, which we've included for you to check out. Over the past few years, the streaming service has delivered some memorable, or at the very least wildly popular, rom-coms. To All the Boys I've Loved Before (and its sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You), Set It Up and Someone Great serve as just a few examples. There was also last year's Always Be My Maybe, which featured a cameo for the ages from Keanu Reeves. Love Wedding Repeat is set to arrive on the Netflix streaming service on April 10. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.