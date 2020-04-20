Netflix has revealed a release date for The Lovebirds. The comedy was originally set to be released theatrically but, due to current circumstances, that isn't possible. Instead, the movie, which stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae, is heading to streaming next month, as it will debut on May 22. To commemorate the occasion, Netflix has released a new trailer.

The Lovebirds trailer, more or less, seems to be beat-for-beat the previous theatrical trailer that had been released before the Netflix deal. It starts out with Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae happily enjoying their relationship before they hit a biker with their car. They are then unwitting pulled into a big, complicated mess and framed for murder. The couple are then forced to try and solve the murder to help clear their names. This leads to a number of comedic scenarios, including a real Sophie's Choice scenario at the end.

In addition to the trailer, Lovebird stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae shared a video in which they announced the release date. It is filled with playful banter and jokes about Nanjiani not being able to eat sweets, thanks to his role in Marvel's Eternals. Taking to Twitter, Nanjiani shared the video with the following caption.

Very excited to say that my movie with Issa Rae, The Lovebirds (directed by Michael Showalter) is going to be on Netflix on May 22nd! Can't wait for you to see it!"

Issa Rae, the star of HBO's Insecure, also shared the video saying, "I'm so glad I didn't ignore this FaceTime call." Michael Showalter is in the director's chair. Showalter previously partnered with Kumail Nanjianai on The Big Sick, which was met with widespread critical acclaim and was nominated for an Oscar. The cast also includes. Paul Sparks (The Girlfriend Experience, Castle Rock), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect, True Blood) and Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, She's Out of My League).

The Lovebirds centers on a couple who experience a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally put right in the middle of a murder mystery. Their journey to try and clear their names takes them from one extreme circumstance to another as they must figure out how they can survive the night. Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall penned the screenplay.

Originally, this movie was set to hold its world premiere at SXSW before the event was canceled. Not long after, movie theaters all across the U.S. began to close their doors temporarily. That forced Paramount Pictures to forgo the planned April release, but it opened the door for the studio to strike a deal with Netflix. While financial terms weren't disclosed, it appears to have been mutually beneficial. Paramount gets some cash and Netflix gets a piece of much-needed, high-profile content. The Lovebirds drops on Friday, May 22 via the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.

Very excited to say that my movie with @IssaRae, The Lovebirds (directed by Michael Showalter) is going to be on @Netflix on May 22nd! Can’t wait for you to see it! @NetflixFilmpic.twitter.com/wrgajosc6T — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 20, 2020