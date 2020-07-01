From showrunner and executive producer Misha Green, HBO's new drama series Lovecraft Country debuts Sunday, August 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the ten-episode series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

Since the Lovecraft Country trailer dropped, fans have been excited to see what the series has in store which stars Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey, Underground), Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods, The Last Black Man in San Francisco), Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us); Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Jada Harris (The Resident), Wunmi Mosaku (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), and Michael Kenneth Williams (HBO's The Wire and Boardwalk Empire). Recurring guests include Courtney B. Vance (HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, American Crime Story), Jamie Chung (Once Upon a Time), Jamie Neumann (HBO's The Deuce), Jordan Patrick Smith (Vikings), and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal).

Lovecraft Country is executive produced by Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange (who also directed Episode 1), Daniel Sackheim (who also directed Episodes 2 and 3) and David Knoller (executive producer on Episode 1); based on the novel by Matt Ruff.

Produced by afemme, Inc., Bad Robot Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.