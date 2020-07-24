HBO has released a new trailer for Lovecraft Country. This is one of the network's biggest new shows of the year, as it counts Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) and J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lost), two of the biggest names in Hollywood right now, as key producers. Aside from that, as we can see from the trailer, it has an awful lot going for it. Not only is there evident social commentary, but it is filled to the bring with Lovecraftian monsters. The trailer arrives just ahead of the show's virtual panel during [email protected] this weekend.

The trailer opens up with a lot of action and tension as one of our main characters explains the plot of a book he's reading. He has ambitions of adventure and, thanks to an old family secret, he is getting his wish in the form of a road trip. A lot of mystery is layered in along the way. But about halfway through we get our first glimpse at some Lovecraft creatures followed by Cthulhu near the end, and it all changes. The tone shifts to that of a straight-up, action-filled creature feature. There is a great deal of spectacle that calls to mind the sensibilities of both Peele and Abrams. Overall, it looks ambitious and grand in scale.

The core cast for the series is quite stacked. It includes Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey, Underground), Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods, The Last Black Man in San Francisco), Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us); Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Jada Harris (The Resident), Wunmi Mosaku (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and Michael K. Williams (The Wire, Boardwalk Empire). Courtney B. Vance (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, American Crime Story), Jamie Chung (Once Upon a Time), Jamie Neumann (The Deuce), Jordan Patrick Smith (Vikings) and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) are on board as recurring guest stars.

Lovecraft Country is a new one-hour drama series that is based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff. The story follows Atticus Black as he joins his friend Letitia, as well as his Uncle George, on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America. Their goal is to find his missing father. What follows is a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America, in addition to the terrifying monsters that appear as though they were ripped from the mind of H.P. Lovecraft.

Misha Green (Underground) is the showrunner. Joining Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams as executive producers are Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim and David Knoller. Both Demange and Sackheim directed episodes of the show as well. With the [email protected] panel taking place on Saturday as well, we should be learning more about the show in the not-too-distant future. We will be sure to bring all of that info your way when the time comes. Lovecraft Country is set to debut on August 16 on HBO. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.