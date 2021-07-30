Escape to the beautiful Italian seaside town of Portorosso when Disney and Pixar's Luca arrives on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD August 3rd. The release touts a variety of bonus features including never-before-seen featurettes, deleted scenes and two alternate openings.
In celebration of Luca coming to home video, we've got your exclusive first look at a bonus feature from the disc. In the exclusive bonus clip, titled "Enrico's Home," director Enrico Casarosa speaks about how Luca was inspired by growing up in Italy. And the art team speaks about how the film especially drew inspiration from the Cinque Terre along the Italian Riviera! The filmmakers wanted to portray the essence of Italy with this film - the mountains, the sea, the big hills, and the architecture. They even went on a research trip to the country to make sure they could bring that feeling of specificity and Ligurian vibe to the background of the film.
Set in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's Luca is a coming-of-age story about a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer. Luca shares his amazing adventures with his friend Alberto, but their fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: they're sea monsters from a world below the water's surface.
- Disney and Pixar's Luca Bonus Features
- Our Italian Inspiration - Experience the joy of discovery as Pixar artists travel to Cinque Terre, Italy, to absorb the beauty and culture of the coastal region which inspired the characters and the quintessential Italian backdrop of Luca.
- Secretly A Sea Monster - Explore the artistry and technical innovation of Luca's transformation from sea monster to human, and how the theme of transformation is central to the emotional journey of the main characters.
- Best Friends - Best friends can challenge us, inspire us, annoy us, and encourage us. The cast and crew of Luca share their own stories about how besties influenced their lives, and how those experiences informed the creation of screen pals Luca, Alberto, and Giulia.
- Deleted Scenes
- Introduction - Director Enrico Casarosa introduces scenes not included in the final version of Luca.
- Starfish Hunt (Alternate Opening) - Luca explores the shore and the sea, gathering mussels and starfish, in this serene alternate opening to the film.
- Isola Del Mare (Alternate Opening) - Luca welcomes viewers to the quiet island he calls home.
- Festa Del Mare - The boys go to a festival filled with fun...and danger.
- Here Comes Giulia - Giulia explores Isola Del Mare, where she meets Luca and Alberto, and asks so many questions.
- Gelato Trouble - Giulia offers to treat Luca and Alberto to something called "gelato."
- Sea Monster Cannery - Luca dreams about a magical place filled with Vespas and gelato, but things aren't quite what they seem.