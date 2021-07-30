Escape to the beautiful Italian seaside town of Portorosso when Disney and Pixar's Luca arrives on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD August 3rd. The release touts a variety of bonus features including never-before-seen featurettes, deleted scenes and two alternate openings.

In celebration of Luca coming to home video, we've got your exclusive first look at a bonus feature from the disc. In the exclusive bonus clip, titled "Enrico's Home," director Enrico Casarosa speaks about how Luca was inspired by growing up in Italy. And the art team speaks about how the film especially drew inspiration from the Cinque Terre along the Italian Riviera! The filmmakers wanted to portray the essence of Italy with this film - the mountains, the sea, the big hills, and the architecture. They even went on a research trip to the country to make sure they could bring that feeling of specificity and Ligurian vibe to the background of the film.

Set in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's Luca is a coming-of-age story about a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer. Luca shares his amazing adventures with his friend Alberto, but their fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: they're sea monsters from a world below the water's surface.