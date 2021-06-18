Luca, the latest animated feature from Pixar, is now streaming on Disney+. And it is free to stream for all subscribers. This is not like Cruella or Raya and the Last Dragon, which were released through the Disney+ Premier Access program, which charged subscribers an extra $30 to watch the movies upon release. Instead, Disney has opted to release this one free of charge, giving something new for families to watch this Father's Day weekend.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Luca is a coming-of-age story about a young boy who is experiencing an unforgettable summer. It is filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. He shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto. However, their summer of fun is threatened by a dark secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

The cast is led by Jacob Tremblay (Room, Good Boys) as Luca and Jack Dylan Grazer (I T, Shazam) as Alberto. Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, Bridesmaids), Marco Barricelli (L.A. Law, The Book of Daniel) and Jim Gaffigan (Super Troopers, That 70s Show) also star. Enrico Casarosa is in the director's chair. This serves as his feature directorial debut. He previously helmed the short La Luna. Casarosa has worked with Pixar in the art department on movies such as Ratatouille, Up and Coco.

Critics have been kind to the movie thus far. As of this writing, it boasts a 91 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with a total of 150 reviews counted. The audience rating is nearly identical, sitting at a stellar 92 percent. So it appears that the team at Pixar has managed to craft yet another crowd-pleaser.

This is the second Pixar movie in a row to go directly to Disney+. Previously, Disney released Soul on the streaming service. Similarly, it was made free to stream for subscribers. That movie went on to become a huge critical success, earning a total of three Oscars, including Best Animated Feature. Additionally, last year's Onward was released in theaters just before the pandemic hit. After theaters closed, Disney decided to release the fantasy/adventure on Disney+ as well. As such, Pixar movies have become a staple on the service over the past year or so. But this doesn't mean that future movies from the studio will live strictly in the streaming world.

Turning Red is set to be the next movie from Pixar. It was announced last year during Disney's massive investor day presentation. That movie is expected to be released exclusively in theaters, which will mark the animation studio's return to the big screen after two years, by the time it arrives in March 2022. Though it will eventually make its way to Disney+, as will all Disney movies in the future. It just won't debut there. But, for now, movie lovers have a new Pixar adventure to enjoy from the comfort of home. Luca is streaming now on the Disney+ streaming app.