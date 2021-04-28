A newly released trailer for Disney and Pixar's Luca dives deep into this coming-of-age story...with sea monsters. The movie, which will stream exclusively on Disney+ for all subscribers beginning June 18, 2021, showcases one incredible summer in the Italian seaside town of Portorosso-seen through the eyes of a sea monster named Luca. Along with the new footage, a poster has also been revealed that should have audiences and Pixar fans excited to return to the wonderful imagination of the award-winning animation studio.

Luca is Pixar Animation Studios' 24th feature film and tells a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

The newly released trailer once again shows-off the vibrant colours and delightful, more cartoony animation style, which should provide the perfect Pixar depiction of the childlike wonder and innocent adventure tale of Luca.

Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) in his feature-length directorial debut and produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3), and written by Mike Jones and Jesse Andrews, Luca has been described as a riff on the Disney classic The Little Mermaid but with a coming-of-age twist. Director Enrico Casarosa has described the project a "deeply personal" movie, based on his own childhood.

With added sea monsters, presumably. "I was born in Genoa, and my summers were spent on beaches," Casarosa said previously of the Pixar outing. "I met my best friend when I was 11. I was really shy and I found this troublemaker of a kid who had a completely different life. I wanted to make a movie about those kinds of friendships that help you grow up."

The voice cast features the likes of Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca's mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia's dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca's dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca's grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. Award-winning composer Dan Romer (Beasts of the Southern Wild, Maniac) created the score.

Originally set to be theatrically released in the United States on June 18, 2021, Luca is scheduled to stream on Disney+ in response to the ongoing global situation, a decision that has reportedly left those working at the beloved animation studio feeling demoralized. According to a tweet from former THR editor Matthew Belloni, the decision, which is the same one made which led to Soul skipping a theatrical release and going straight to Disney+, the shift to streaming has been a disheartening one for employees; "Just talked to a Pixar friend who says Luca and Soul moves to Disney+ have been demoralizing for employees: "Forget theaters, we're not even good enough for an upcharge?""

Hopefully Luca will at least prove to be popular with audiences at home when it hits Disney+ on June 18, 2021.