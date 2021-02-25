The first trailer for Disney and Pixar's upcoming original feature film Luca has now been released along with a gloriously bright, sun-kissed poster teasing the movie. The trailer is filled with the kind of kind-hearted humor and stunning, vibrant visuals that audiences have come to expect from the accomplished animation studio and should provide another delightful Pixar experience.

Luca is set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, with Disney and Pixar telling a coming-of-age story with a twist. The story follows one young boy as he experiences an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret...they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

Luca is directed by Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa, who previously brought Pixar's La Luna to life and is being produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3). Written by Jesse Andrews (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) and Mike Jones Soul, the animated feature stars a wonderful ensemble cast led by Room and Wonder star Jacob Tremblay, who lends his voice to proceedings as the titular character Luca Paguro, a bright and inventive 13-year-old sea monster with endless curiosity-especially when it comes to the mysterious world above the sea.

Making up the rest of the cast are Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are, Shazam") who voices Alberto Scorfano, an independent, free-spirited teenage sea monster with unbridled enthusiasm for the human world, newcomer Emma Berman as the voice of Giulia, an outgoing and charming adventurer who befriends Luca and Alberto, Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids, Saturday Night Live, Big Mouth) who voices Daniela, Luca's mother, Marco Barricelli (The Book of Daniel) as Massimo, Giulia's father, and Jim Gaffigan (The Pale Tourist, Troop Zero) who stars as Lorenzo, Luca's father.

Luca has been described as a riff on the Disney classic The Little Mermaid but with a coming-of-age twist, with director Enrico Casarosa calling the Luca a "deeply personal" movie, based on his own childhood. With added sea monsters, presumably. "I was born in Genoa, and my summers were spent on beaches," Casarosa said previously of the Pixar project. "I met my best friend when I was 11. I was really shy and I found this troublemaker of a kid who had a completely different life. I wanted to make a movie about those kinds of friendships that help you grow up."

According to the Casarosa, Luca will pay homage to Fellini and other classic Italian filmmakers, with a dash of Miyazaki in the mix too, inspiration which comes through clearly even just in the short newly released trailer. The animation looks to be leaning more towards a cartoony feel as opposed to the more realistic styling of last year's Soul, and it's all the better for it, depicting the bright colors and childlike wonder perfectly, almost like a child's drawing come to life.

Disney and Pixar's Luca is scheduled for release in Summer 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Pixar's official YouTube channel.