According to Tom Kane, Lucasfilm has 9 Star Wars movies currently in development. Kane is a prominent voice actor in the Star Wars universe, having voiced Yoda in The Clone Wars and Admiral Ackbar in The Last Jedi as well as many other characters over the years. We've already been teased with the announcements of Rian Johnson's new trilogy as well as D.B. Weiss and David Benioff's project as well, which are reportedly included in the 9 movies that Kane has mentioned. Star Wars 9 is gearing up to begin filming next month, but what are the remaining movies that Lucasfilm is planning?

One of the Star Wars movies that is not being considered by Lucasfilm is a Yoda movie, according to a new tweet from All Star Comic Con who reportedly spoke with Tom Kane about the future of Star Wars. An Obi-Wan Kenobi movie as well as a Boba Fett movie are currently in development, but the rest is a mystery at this time. There were reports that a second Solo movie was being planned along with a possible Lando movie, but those thoughts may have been put on hold after Solo tanked at the box office.

If Tom Kane's words are to be believed, Rian Johnson's trilogy could account for 3 films as well as D.B. Weiss and David Benioff's project, which could also account for 3 more films, bringing the total to 6. Add in the Obie-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett movies and suddenly 9 doesn't seem like such a big number. However, Kane could be referring to 9 separate Star Wars projects. If that's the case, there's a lot more going on behind-the-scenes than anybody realizes.

9 Star Wars films does sound like quite a bit, but nothing has been confirmed by Lucasfilm at this time. The Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi movies haven't even officially been confirmed by Lucasfilm, so it will be interesting to see what ends up getting produced down the line. Lucasfilm may be revising their schedule after Solo took a nose dive at the box office. Release dates will have to be more closely considered before anything starts to move forward to avoid the Star Wars fatigue, which may have already set in for some moderate fans.

9 Star Wars movies does sound exciting for hardcore fans and leaves the playing field wide open. Disney and Lucasfilm will spend the next handful of years fully exploring the Star Wars universe and it's exciting to think about where the franchise will go, but many are already skeptical of what's to come. We know that Rian Johnson is going to explore a part of the story that won't include the Skywalker saga, so there's many ways that these 9 movies can go. And as previously mentioned, it's not guaranteed that all of the films will get made.