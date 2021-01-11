A new era of Lucasfilm gaming is on the way. Disney has launched a new division, Lucasfilm Games, which will be the new home for all of Lucasfilm's games in the future. This includes Star Wars and any other brands housed under the company's banner. Though Star Wars is undoubtedly the marquee name in this case and the tree that will undoubtedly produce the most fruit in the years to come.

That announcement was made via the official Star Wars website. A sizzle reel/trailer was also released to showcase the names. Lucasfilm Games has launched social channels on Twitter and Facebook. The social channels "will deliver breaking news and more directly to fans," per Lucasfilm. Additionally, a new Lucasfilm Games logo has been revealed. The announcement states that the logo will appear on all future Lucasfilm Games titles. The following was said in the reveal, explaining the decision.

"Lucasfilm's legacy in gaming stretches back decades. And with Lucasfilm and the galaxy far, far away entering a new and unprecedented phase of creativity, so will the world of Lucasfilm Games, developed in collaboration with the finest studios across the industry."

The sizzle reel highlights recent Star Wars video games such as Jedi Fallen Order and Squadrons, which was released earlier this year, as well as Galaxy of Heroes. The Old Republic online game, which has been active since 2011, was also showcased, along with the recent series of Battlefront games, which were the first major Star Wars video game releases following the Disney purchase of Lucasfilm. As for the future, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was also included in the trailer, as the game is expected to arrive later this year.

Speaking of the future, that remains a bit unclear, aside from The Skywalker Saga in LEGO form. We know that EA is planning to turn Jedi Fallen Order into a franchise, which means we are likely to see a sequel arrive at some point for the next-gen consoles, such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X. Beyond that, no further Star Wars video games have been confirmed. Though rumors were circulating that a new Knights of the Old Republic game may be on the way, be it a remaster of the old games or something new entirely.

It's also important to note that, even though this trailer focuses solely on Star Wars, Lucasfilm has more under its belt. Other franchises such as Indiana Jones and Willow exist under the Lucasfilm banner. It is certainly possible that other properties could get the video game treatment under Disney's rule. Especially with Indiana Jones 5 still happening and the Willow sequel series recently announced for Disney+.

Previously, LucasArts had been the home of Star Wars video games for many years. However, following the Disney merger, Lucasfilm shut down the studio, with most of the staff being laid off in 2013. Now, Lucasfilm Games will be used to help fill that void. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.