The Harry Potter series gave us heroes and villains that were well fleshed out and realistic in terms of their characterizations. One of the most notable villains was Lucius Malfoy, a power-hungry bigot who wished to rule the world at Lord Voldemort's side. Jason Isaacs, who played the role of Lucius in the films, recently weighed in on what he thinks might have happened to his character near the culmination of the series.

"I was pretty sure of what had happened to him. I don't know if anybody else needs to agree because that's the fun of it, isn't it? I think he was broken in Azkaban completely, and he was broken even by having to go there because the dream that he had held out for a long time of being Voldemort's right-hand man and being celebrated as having kept the flame alive. [That notion] was shattered pretty quickly when Voldemort came back."

After Voldemort returned in Goblet of Fire, Lucius was one of the first of his followers to join his side. But in the following years, Lucius Malfoy failed in one assignment after another given to him by his master. As a result, Voldemort was increasingly dismissive towards Lusicus and his whole family, culminating in the Battle of Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, where the Malfoys at long last renounced their allegiance to the Dark Lord and defected to the good side. Isaacs pointed out the struggle going within Lucius that ultimately resulted in his switching sides.

"Onscreen, you can see he's always slightly stubbly and red-eyed and drinking whenever he can. I always thought he drank too much. And then, in the final battle at Hogwarts, it became clear to him, particularly when Narcissa and Draco ran off, that there was no place for him in either future. Voldemort was not gonna have him by his side. He'd already [taken] my wand at the table in Malfoy Manor, which is public humiliation, almost castration."

"Were the Death Eaters to triumph, there's nothing good waiting for him. And, of course, if the Death Eaters lose, there's nothing good waiting for him. That's why that last shot of him is him just stuck in the doorway there with his wife and son disappearing in the distance and Voldemort disappearing into Hogwarts. [Lucius is] thinking, 'What the hell do I do?'"

As it turned out, the Malfoys did finally decide to turn their back on Voldemort, minutes before his defeat at the hands of Harry Potter. But according to Jason Isaacs, there is no happy ending possible for Lucius.

"I think what would've happened afterwards, is that he would become a shell of himself. His money would protect him because money always protects people, and I think he would've lost - if he ever had any - the respect of his wife and his son. Society would shun him and he would cower inside his mansion and drink himself into an early grave. And frankly, deserve it."

The pages of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child reveal that Isaacs is mostly right in his estimate. The story, set in the future with a grown-up Harry and Draco Malfoy, reveals that Lucius is now on distant terms with his son, who has renounced his family's ideas of pure-blood supremacy. Yet, despite his loss of status, it is mentioned in the story that Lucius seems glad to live in a world without Lord Voldemort. This news comes from Syfy.