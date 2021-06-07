Lucky Charms are now "mischievously delicious" with the General Mills breakfast cereal adding a new God of Mischief theme for a limited time in honor of Marvel's Loki. Just days away from the premiere of the anticipated series on Disney+, a new ad was released for a themed version of the cereal dubbed "Loki Charms," complete with a cartoon version of Loki replacing Lucky the leprechaun on the box. The animated Loki can be seen taking over the Lucky Charms in the video ad, which you can watch below.

There’s been a disruption in our reality & Lucky Charms have shape-shifted into a new #MischievouslyDelicious form ✨



Find special #Loki Charms box at https://t.co/vuQaIBprlS this Wednesday at 11am ET. And tune in to Marvel Studios’ @LokiOfficial on @disneyplus, streaming 6/9 pic.twitter.com/KgRszuwq7b — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) June 7, 2021

"There's been a disruption in our reality & Lucky Charms have shape-shifted into a new #MischievouslyDelicious form," the tweet reads. It also links to the tie-in website MischievouslyDelicious.com, where cereal-eating Marvel fans can check out "this Wednesday at 11am ET" to get in on the special cereal.

Everyone loves a good tie-in cereal. This is all an effort to help promote the premiere of Loki, which has many fans already counting down the hours for, regardless. Created by Michael Waldron, the series brings back Tom Hiddleston to play an alternate version of the character created in a new timeline. Waldron also served as head writer with Kate Herron directing the six-episode season.

Loki is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Loki stealing the Tesseract. Now, an alternate version of Loki is given the choice of being erased from existence or helping to fix the fractured timeline to stop a greater threat. The series follows Loki as he travels through time and history trying to keep himself intact.

"What is time travel? How does it operate? And so, we had to essentially create an institutional knowledge among the writer's room," Waldron said of the show's time travel storyline in a recent interview with Collider. "A foundation of what constitutes a broken time law and what doesn't - which is about Loki breaking a time law - and then you have to move all that stuff as far to the background as humanly possible, because you don't want the audience focusing on the rules of time travel during your show."

He added: "So that was our challenge and also just the fact that it's one thing to do a time travel movie where you watch it, you walk away, maybe you realize some of it didn't make sense, but that's okay, it's a movie. We got six episodes. Folks are going to have a week in between each one of these things to pick them apart. I kept telling our writers, 'Look guys, they're going to hold our feet to the fire. We've got to make this as airtight as we possibly can, so it can withstand a week of scrutiny every episode.'"

Along with Hiddleston in the lead, the series also stars Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Erika Coleman, Sasha Lane, and Eugene Cordero also star.

Marvel fans have been very happy to see the MCU expanded with these new TV shows on Disney+. They kicked off Phase Four of the MCU at the start of the year with the premiere of WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. That was followed up with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Both shows were big hits and given the anticipation surrounding Loki, the new show is expected to see similar success as well.

Loki is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9. That same day will see the launch of the Loki Charms cereal, with the online store opening at 11:00 a.m. ET on MischievouslyDelicious.com. Presale access will also begin at 9:00 a.m. ET for "those participants who correctly guessed the encryption password." This news comes to us from Lucky Charms on Twitter.