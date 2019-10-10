The latest clip from Lucky Day gives some insight into how awesomely over-the-top the movie is. We've all seen Crispin Glover blow up a cop car with a grenade launcher from the first trailer, so we know the movie is already a bit unhinged. Glover has had a pretty amazing career over the years from Back to the Future, all the way to Epic Movie, and he's showing no signs of slowing down or mellowing out. Lucky Day marks the first time the actor has been back on the big screen since 2010's Hot Tub Time Machine and he was missed.

Director Roger Avary, writer of Pulp Fiction and Killing Zoe, lends his high-energy, bone-crunching style to this crime saga starring Crispin Glover (American Gods), Nina Dobrev (Flatliners), and Luke Bracey (Point Break). Finally out of prison, Lucky Day finds safecracker Red (Bracey) rejoining his wife (Dobrev) and daughter and vows to go straight. But psychotic French hit man Luc (Glover) has also come to town, seeking revenge against Red for the death of Luc's brother - leading to a very unlucky showdown.

Crispin Glover is third on the bill and Luke Bracey is the headliner. However, it is clear from all of the promotional material shown thus far that Glover steals the show right here. Throughout footage we see Glover's Luc character with a variety of different high caliber weapons, including the aforementioned grenade launcher. One can tell right from the start that there is something going on with Luc further than the avenging his brother's death aspect, but it's hard to quite pinpoint what's going on just yet, which adds another level of intrigue to Lucky Day and the story Roger Avary has weaved together.

The rest of the performances in Lucky Day seem to come off just fine, but Crispin Glover has a way of elevating everything that he's in. The cartoonish 1980s weapons are enough to make Arnold Schwarzenegger take a step back as Glover brings back some of his Charlie's Angels experience with him. Whatever the case may be, scenes between Luke Bracey and Glover are filled will comic relief and weird violent tension. One would hope that the two actors may go on to do something different after this project.

Lucky Day hits select theaters this Friday, October 11th and will be available On Demand on the same day. So far, early reviews have been mixed, though Crispin Glover's performance has been widely praised. The movie marks the big-time comeback for director Roger Avary, who was imprisoned for manslaughter while driving under the influence in 2008. From looking at all of the promotional material released for Lucky Day, it's clear Avary was looking forward to getting back to what he does best. You can check out our exclusive clip from Lucky Day above, thanks to Lionsgate.