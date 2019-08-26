Fox Searchlight has released another trailer for Noah Hawley's directorial feature film debut, Lucy in the Sky. Hawley is bringing his surreal style to the big screen with the future Mighty Thor at the forefront in leading lady Natalie Portman.

Lucy in the Sky follows Natalie Portman as Lucy Cola, a strong woman whose determination and drive as an astronaut take her to space where she's deeply moved by the transcendent experience of seeing her life from afar. Back home as lucy's world suddenly feels too small, her connection with reality slowly unravels.

The new trailer encapsulates this "transcendent experience" with Lucy floating peacefully above the earth insisting on "just a few more minutes," because she can see "her life." Stylized images flash across the screen as we get a greater sense of her struggle. She appears to feel separate from the events she lives, and as the trailer continues, we get a glimpse at the desperation it causes. Nick Offerman's character summarizes it for us when he quotes Michael Collins for our main character. He says, "I am now truly alone, and absolutely alone from any known life. I am it." As the story unfolds, Cola is determined to return to space, giving everything to the mission and leaving very little else for her sanity and her family. She insists that space "is the only place where anything makes sense"

Lucy in the Sky is the first feature film under the direction of Noah Hawley, but he is far from an amateur in the psychological surrealism genre. The filmmaker's most recent science fiction excursion is the FX series Legion on which Hawley served as creator and showrunner. Legion followed David Haller (Dan Stevens), a troubled young man diagnosed with schizophrenia that discovers his delusions may not just be in his head. The style of each episode ranges from horror elements to Bollywood dance sequences to Alice in Wonderland-esque visuals held together with an off-kilter voiceover by Jon Hamm (Mad Men). The series ran for three unique and captivating seasons.

Hawley is getting some of the Legion band back together for Lucy in the Sky with stars Dan Stevens and Jon Hamm joining him on set. Brian C Brown, who served as co-producer on Legion wrote the script for Lucy in the Sky along with Elliott DiGuiseppi.

Academy Award winning actress Natalie Portman stars in the sci-fi drama as the titular character. Portman is known for her wide range of films, but she continues to return to the science fiction genre since starring as Padme Amidala in the Star Wars prequel films. She has since played Jane Foster in the first two Thor films, a role she is set to reprise in Thor: Love and Thunder as well as the lead character in Annihilation. Psychologically driven films seem to be where Portman thrives most. Her performances in V for Vendetta, Brothers, Black Swan and Vox Lux are considered some of her strongest yet. This should be no surprise considering the actress has a bachelors in psychology from Harvard University and multiple scientific publications to her name.

Lucy in the Sky also stars Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Pearl Amanda Dickson (Criminal Minds), Ellen Burstyn (Requiem for a Dream) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Rec). It hits theaters on October 4, and you can check out the trailer on Fox Searchlight's official Youtube channel.