Xena: Warrior Princess star Lucy Lawless has finally addressed her fan casting as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian. In a recent interview, Lawless thanked the fans for their love but made it clear that she has no intention of replacing Gina Carano in The Mandalorian season 3. Earlier this year, Disney fired the former mixed martial artist for her insensitive tweets, which they deemed transphobic and anti-Semitic. Carano's firing caused huge controversy, with several of her colleagues supporting her along with the fans, but Disney has made it clear that it won't work with Carano ever.

Gina Carano played former rebel shock trooper Cara Dune in the first two seasons of Disney's The Mandalorian. Although her character was one of many new and badass characters introduced in the show, Carano's portrayal of Cara Dune was well received by fans. And ever since her firing, fans have been wondering who'll play the character. One popular fan cast for Cara Dune was Spartacus and Xena: Warrior Princess star Lucy Lawless. Fans have been rallying behind her to replace Gina Carano. But in some disappointing news, Lawless revealed that she doesn't intend to play Cara Dune. But she has her reasons though, as she explained in an interview with Metro. Lawless thinks her fan casting might have hurt her chances to ever join the Star Wars universe. Most companies pay no heed to fan demand, and Lawless believes that if Disney listened to the fans about her casting, it would have been detrimental for them in the long run.

"Well to be honest with you, I was already in discussions about something on - it wasn't The Mandalorian - something Star Wars-affiliated. It might have hurt me in some way, because then they couldn't hire me because it would seem to be pandering to... I'm just guessing here, I don't know anything, but in some ways, it can be unhelpful, because if they pander to this fan group, then how are you going to pander to every other fan group, do you know what I mean?"

However, Lucy Lawless is thankful to her fans and is flattered by their support. But she prefers not to be viewed through a political lens and wants to be more than just a tool to satisfy the fans. And with Lawless being a veteran of the television industry, having played several fan-favorite characters, she deserves a role written just for her.

"I became political and I had nothing to do with the discussion. But that's the way the world is and they meant it out of love, and I thank the fans for their fealty to me. I haven't thought about that since, so it hasn't given me any pain, but that was my thought at the time, like, ooh, this makes me look like a political appointment, and not an actress."

Gina Carano confirmed that she was in talks for several future appearances when she was laid off. This means Disney had big plans for the character, but with The Mandalorian season 3 set to begin filming soon, there has been no news on whether Cara Dune will return or be retired. But if she does, don't expect Lucy Lawless to play her. The actress is currently starring in the New Zealand crime drama show My Life is Murder. The show recently began airing its second season on Acorn TV. As for Star Wars news, many characters from The Mandalorian are expected to appear in the spinoff The Book of Boba Fett releasing on December 29, 2021. This news comes to us via FanSided.