Ludacris, born Chris Bridges, is telling people to get out the way so he can see the beautiful highway sign in Virginia that references him and the popular Fast and Furious franchise he's a part of. The rapper and actor shared a photo on his Instagram of the large sign hanging over the Virginia freeway.

The traffic message reads, "Driving Fast and Furious? That's Ludacris?"

"Virginia I Love You Back! Can't Believe this is real," Bridges wrote on his Instagram Sunday. "Should this s--- be on every highway?" The Virginia Department of Transportation replied to Ludacris on their own Instagram. "We hope this made your weekend travel a little more entertaining," the VDOT wrote. "Drive safe this weekend, friends!"

On June 25th, Bridges returned to movie theaters alongside his fast family with Vin Diesel, Michelle Williams, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, and Natalie Emmanuel in F9. The film grossed $70 million domestically making this the biggest debut for any film since the pandemic began. It's also the biggest domestic debut for any film since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which premiered in December 2019.

Bridges made his debut in the franchise in the iconically titled 2 Fast 2 Furious alongside Paul Walker and Tyrese Gibson. He has since starred in almost every entry of the sage except for Fast and Furious and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. In F9, Ludacris and the rest of the family find themselves going up against Dom's long-lost brother (John Cena), who is trying to find a weapon with world-destroying potential.

Bridges appeared on Entertainment Weekly's Binge: The Fast Saga podcast and spoke about his experience with the franchise and his relationship with Walker.

"I'm the luckiest human being alive," he said. "The two top things that everyone in the world wants to do, be a movie star and a rockstar, and I'm actually living it out. It's surreal for me to even say that."

While F9 hasn't received the best reviews of the franchise, it still delivers many of what fans love about these films. It has completely insane, physics-defying action sequences that only work if you allow yourself to turn your brain completely off. However, some fans have said that F9 may have gone too far. One of the highlights (or faults, depending on your point of view) of F9 is it takes to franchise to new heights by literally going to out of space. The sequence features both Gibson and Bridges taking a rocket-propelled car into orbit.

In April, Ludacris spoke with Entertainment Weekly in a Twitter Spaces chat about his journey into orbit.

"I talk to so many people and everyone always says, 'What more can you guys possibly do?'" He said. "And here's your answer: We can go into damn outer space! We continue to not only surprise all the fans, but we continue to surprise ourselves, so I'm mind-blown just as much as all the people out there. I'm extremely excited."

It's nice to see Bridges enjoying this sign that celebrates this franchise. However, just remember that the driving in those movies isn't real and should never be attempted in real life, especially on the Virginia freeway.