Since the collaboration between Marvel and Netflix came to an end, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of some of their favorite Marvel characters. First up are the somewhat lesser-known heroes Luke Cage and Iron Fist, both of whom Marvel will be able to reboot in just a month's time.

Netflix pulled the plug on both shows back in October 2018, and while the rights to both characters have now reverted to Marvel, allegedly there were contractual obligations between themselves and the streaming giant that meant the characters could not be revisited for a certain amount of time. Well, that time for Luke Cage and Iron Fist is now nearly up.

Though never quite reaching the heights of Daredevil, both seasons of Luke Cage were well-received by both audiences and critics alike. Starring Mike Colter, Luke Cage is a gritty, action-packed drama that follows the titular hero-for-hire, a man with super strength and unbreakable skin, as he tries to rebuild a quiet life in Harlem, New York.

Iron Fist on the other hand is a very different story, and remains one of the most critically maligned Marvel projects to date. Centered on Finn Jones as Danny Rand, who, at 10-years old, survived a mysterious plane crash that claimed the lives of his extremely wealthy parents. Rescued by warrior monks, Danny grew up in the mystical city of K'un-Lun, where he was trained to be a fierce warrior. Years later, Danny returns home to New York, where he wants to reconnect with his past and take his rightful place at his family's company. Also running for two seasons, Iron Fist left a lot to be desired, with fans of the character no doubt longing to see how Marvel approaches the beloved character.

Aside from both Luke Cage and Iron Fist, one of their fellow Defenders is also gearing up for a potential reboot, with the contract for Daredevil expiring in a few months. Following a very well-received third season, the cancellation of Daredevil left both fans and cast members stunned, with many still hoping that the show will return with the original actors and continue where season 3 left off.

Sadly, the actor behind the Man Without Fear, Charlie Cox, does not sound too optimistic about his version of the character continuing on Disney+ saying, "I don't feel that way, no. And, I don't know why I don't feel that way. But, I haven't been given any reason to believe that. And, from a cynical point of view, it just feels like maybe I'm trying to protect myself, 'cause I'd love nothing more than to do it again."

Marvel will have to wait a little longer however before rebooting occasional pal of The Defenders, The Punisher, with the agreement between the streaming giant and the comic book company expiring in a year's time. Actor Royce Johnson, who plays Detective Sergeant Brett Mahoney in both The Punisher and Daredevil, discussed the alleged clause in the contract last year saying, "I mean, talking to [Marvel TV president] Jeph Loeb, I read that the memo had said, 'To be continued'. There is a clause that I heard through rumor that we have to wait 18 months, up to two years." This news originated at ComicBook.com.