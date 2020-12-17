Since the collaboration between Marvel and Netflix came to an end, the rights to the likes of Daredevil, The Punisher and Luke Cage have finally reverted to Marvel Studios. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of some of these characters, and while no official announcements have yet been made, it is suspected that they will show up in one of the many projects on the MCU horizon. Sadly, according to Luke Cage star Mike Colter, it's unlikely that he will return when the character does.

The actor confirmed that he has had no talks "whatsoever" with Marvel since the show's cancellation, and that he rarely thinks about reprising the role of Harlem's bulletproof hero.

"I got to say, I rarely think about it in the sense of what could be or will be, I know fans are eager to see something with the character. I know I established him and it was an honor to do that, but I don't know what the future holds, I'm just in my mode of doing Evil right now and a few films on hiatus. If something happens, I'd love to have a conversation with them, but for now I'm not holding my breath, I'm happy either way, it was a good run."

Luke Cage follows the evolution of the beloved Marvel character as he becomes a hero-for-hire, and tries to rebuild a quiet life in Harlem, New York. Starring Mike Colter, the series is a gritty, action-packed drama that follows the titular hero after being imbued with super strength and unbreakable skin caused by a sabotaged experiment. Though never quite reaching the heights of some of Netflix's other comic book endeavours, both seasons of Luke Cage were well-received by both audiences and critics alike. Colter's central performance was deemed a solid depiction of the character, and there will no doubt be many Marvel fans disappointed to learn that he likely won't be returning.

Netflix pulled the plug on the show back in October 2018, and while the rights to the character have now reverted to Marvel, allegedly there were contractual obligations between themselves and the streaming giant that meant Luke Cage could not be revisited for a certain amount of time. Thankfully, that ended earlier this year, meaning that the Hero-for-Hire can now be used in projects going forward.

Of course, Luke Cage is not the only Marvel character left in limbo after appearing on Netflix, with fans crying out for Charlie Cox's Daredevil to be brought into the MCU fold. While the actor has poured cold water on the idea of his return in the past, rumors persist that his version of The Man Without Fear will be given a role in the upcoming Spider-Man 3, an outcome that grows more and more plausible with each passing day since it seems that every single character ever created will make an appearance in the upcoming threequel.

Should Daredevil be the only one left out of Spider-Man 3, it is also possible that lawyer alter ego Matt Murdock will show up in the upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney+, with Kevin Feige teasing that "Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are going to pop up from episode to episode."

Mike Colter can next be seen in the thriller Fatale opposite Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy. This comes to us courtesy of Comingsoon.net.