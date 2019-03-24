Luke Perry's Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Kristy Swanson posted a photo of the two together on the movie's set to remember the fallen actor. Earlier this month, Perry passed away due to complications suffered from a major stroke, and those who knew him are still in mourning. In the photo posted on her official Twitter account, Swanson and Perry can be seen wearing novelty prop mouths over their own. While Swanson is ironically using fake fangs, Perry more humorously is sporting faux buck teeth. The funny photo also comes with a touching caption from Swanson, where she fondly remembers her old friend and fellow Buffy movie star.

"I wanted to share this photo of Luke and I goofing off on the set of Buffy. Always the committed actor, he makes the perfect face for the character in the moment. I miss you so much my Buddy. I love you."

Written by Joss Whedon and directed by Fran Rubel Kuzui, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie was released in 1992. It tells the story of a cheerleader who learns her destiny is to hunt and destroy blood-sucking vampires. Kristy Swanson starred as the titular vampire-killing high schooler, with Perry playing her boyfriend Oliver Pike. Donald Sutherland, Hilary Swank, Paul "Pee Wee Herman" Reubens, and Rutger Hauer also starred. The hit movie later inspired the popular TV series of the same, featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar taking over the role of Buffy.

Luke Perry had been admitted to a hospital late last month, following reports he'd suffered from a major stroke. He'd been placed into a medically induced coma as doctors and medical staff did all they could to save his life. After suffering from a second stroke, however, Perry's family opted to remove him from life support, and the actor passed away on March 4. Just 52 years old at the time of his death, Perry's death came as a major shock, given that he was still very active in his acting career. His passing brought forth an outpouring of support from fans across the world, in addition to many of Perry's colleagues in the entertainment industry.

In addition to starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Perry appeared as teenage heartthrob Dylan McKay on the teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210. Many of his fellow cast members from the series expressed their sorrow in losing Perry on social media as well. Actor Brian Austin Green recently revealed on his podcast that many members of the cast got together at the home of Gabrielle Carteris following the news of Perry's death. This put Green in contact with people he hadn't seen in nearly two decades, as everyone present recalled some of their favorite stories about working with Perry.

Perry is already deeply missed, and especially so for those who knew him personally. Still working at the time of his passing, Perry had a recurring role on the series Riverdale. Those who worked with him on the popular series are also still reeling from the loss. He was always fantastic on screen, and was apparently a class act behind the scenes as well. May he rest in peace. You can take a look at Swanson's tribute tweet to Perry below.

