So, the Oscars are over for another year. In amongst the various awards, acceptance speeches and musical interludes, the ceremony reflects on those whom we have lost over the past year in the 'In Memoriam' montage that is sure to bring a few tears to your eyes. Sadly, every year what follows is the backlash, as the Oscars are chastised by fans for leaving out several prominent stars who tragically met their end. This year, they forgot to include several significant figures, including Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, Sid Haig, Jan-Michael Vincent, Tim Conway, and Michael J. Pollard, all of them curiously left out of the proceedings.

Since then, a multitude of fans have taken to social media to air their anger and frustration at leaving them out, with the likes of Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce receiving a lot of support.

"No Luke Perry in the tribute to celebs we lost he was in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood! #oscars #Oscars2020"

Many fans found the absence of the actor from the moving montage downright disrespectful.

"They really left Luke Perry out of the In Memoriam... the disrespect #Oscars"

Others called it out as horrible, particularly with the actor having starred in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a movie for which Brad Pitt was awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

"No Luke Perry in the In Memoriam? He's in #OUATIH. That's horrible. #Oscars"

Fans seem to be very upset over Perry's exclusion, calling on others to remember him despite the Oscars failure to.

"He wasn't in the In Memoriam montage, but let's remember Luke Perry tonight, too #Oscars"

Other than Luke Perry, young actor Cameron Boyce and his notable absence from the montage has also been called out by fans. Boyce, who was only 20-years old when he died, was best known for Disney Channel's Jessie and the Descendants franchise, but also starred alongside Adam Sandler in the Grown Ups films, as well as Shia LaBeouf thriller Eagle Eye.

"Way to not honor Cameron Boyce #Oscars . A talented soul who deserved more time than he was given. We miss you Cam and honor you in our hearts "

Fans again called the exclusion a sign of disrespect towards the actor.

"this so BULLSHIT why did the Oscar NOT put Cameron Boyce in the memoriam DISRESPECTFUL AF #oscars"

Another big notable absence was actor Sid Haig, who had a career spanning over 40 years with over 140 credits to his name. The genre community once again took to Twitter to register their dissatisfaction with Haig's omission as well as a continuing feeling of disrespect the Academy has for most sub genres at large.

Would’ve liked to have seen Sid Haig in the In Memoriam. At least @tcm included him in theirs. #Oscars — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 10, 2020

I hate to bitch about the In Memoriam segment of the #Oscars every year so I'm not even going to. Just want to say RIP Sid Haig, an acting legend who will be forever missed by so many. Never forget Sid Haig. pic.twitter.com/nPMfYBu6zU — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) February 10, 2020

We miss Sid Haig, and always will, but it wasn't a shock that he was left out of the Oscars RIP tribute.



They never acknowledge genre actors, unless they were nominated, or had a big part in a "respectable film."



But screw them, Sid's loved by the right people. pic.twitter.com/zqXTRIJBkA — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) February 10, 2020

This is hardly the first time that the Oscars have taken some heat for omissions in the memorial montage, with previous segments having forgotten well-known names such as actress Carol Channing, Star Wars producer Gary Kurtz, and actor Dick Miller. Of course, they cannot be expected to highlight every single death from over the course of the year, but perhaps they should put a little more thought into it going forward.

