Natalie Portman celebrated her 37th birthday over the weekend and the official Star Wars social media accounts asked fans to celebrate with her. Portman played Padme Amidala in the prequel trilogy who was later revealed to be the mother of Luke and Leia. In a surprising twist, Mark Hamill responded by stating that he has never met his Star Wars mother in real-life or even on screen for that matter. The idea that Hamill and Natalie Portman have never been in the same room together has fans dumbfounded.

Mark Hamill took to Twitter to respond to the official Star Wars tweets celebrating Natalie Portman's birthday by saying, "Fun Fact: I've never met this woman." While many fans believe that the tweet was a deliberate trolling by Hamill, others have found it kind of heartbreaking that Hamill has never met his Star Wars mother, mirroring the tragic on-screen relationship that they had in the prequel trilogy. Anakin Skywalker's turn to the Dark Side may have had real-life implications in the world of Lucasfilm.

All kidding aside, Rian Johnson got in on the conversation, noting that Natalie Portman had indeed visited the set of The Last Jedi while she was filming Annihilation. However, the director believes that Mark Hamill had already wrapped filming by this point. Portman was shooting Annihilation at Pinewood at the same time, but while The Last Jedi production was coming to a close. It's unfortunate that the on-screen mother and son were not able to connect at Pinewood, but since this is all over the internet, it's only a matter of time before Natalie Portman and Mark Hamill meet up for some dinner and photo opportunities.

While Mark Hamill was never able to meet his Star Wars mother, the late Carrie Fisher was able to when she presented Natalie Portman with an award. Fisher even joked that the two were related in real-life while promoting 2015's The Force Awakens. When asked what Leia would have said to Padme on-screen, Fisher said, "I wish I looked more like you. I'm okay but she's the babe." Additionally, Fisher admitted that they had only met once and revealed that her daughter's father, Bryan Lourd, was Portman's agent and said, "So in Hollywood, that's like being related."

Out of all of the detail that Lucasfilm pays attention to, it's amazing that they never thought to get a roundtable discussion between Natalie Portman, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill together, or at the very least a photo shoot. But, as previously noted, it's really only a matter of time before Hamill and Portman meet for the first time, especially now that the cat is out of the bag about them never meeting after all of these years. For now, you can read what Luke Skywalker had to say about meeting his Star Wars mother below, courtesy of Mark Hamill's Twitter account.

FUN FACT: I've never met this woman. https://t.co/YYIFku1CVQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 9, 2018

She came by set once but I think you had already wrapped - they were shooting Annihilation at Pinewood while we were winding down. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 9, 2018