Star Wars rumor time, and this one is sure to excite fans of the franchise, as a new report claims that Disney are planning a Luke Skywalker series for Disney+. The brave little farm boy that could, Luke Skywalker introduced audiences to the wonders and mysteries of a galaxy far, far away and is fully deserving of his own solo series. But is this something fans would want?

The proposed Luke Skywalker show would reportedly be set sometime following the events of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, but for now sources cannot confirm exactly how the series' time period would relate with Disney's hugely popular The Mandalorian, or whether it would follow on from the last time audiences saw Luke make a surprise cameo. What they could confirm though is that the series would take place sometime between the defeat of the Empire at the end of Return of the Jedi and Luke's decision to exile himself to the planet of Ahch-To.

There is certainly a lot of ground to cover between those two events, as we already know that Luke begins training a new band of Jedi in that time and has hit old age by the time he decides to go and live the life of a hermit. While we did learn several details about this tumultuous time in Luke Skywalker's life through both Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens and Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, the establishment of the new Jedi temple has yet to be fully explored, with Luke no doubt getting into all kinds of antics while teaching his students.

Should this all turn out to be true it begs the question as to how Disney plans to depict Luke Skywalker upon his return. Would Mark Hamill be brought back in for bookended sequences as the older Jedi Master with another actor playing the younger version of Luke Skywalker? Could Sebastian Stan finally be given the chance to portray the legendary Star Wars character? Or would Disney utilize the same de-aging technology that brought Luke back for his crowd-pleasing cameo in The Mandalorian? Only time will tell...or ya know, it won't because this will all turn out to be untrue anyway. We'll just have to wait and see.

For the time being, a different Jedi Master is due to return for his own Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Very few details have been revealed about the series, but we do know that the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi will take place around ten years after the ending of 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and will continue one of the biggest rivalries in Star Wars lore. That's right, the series will also see the return of a different Skywalker, Anakin, with his dark side persona Darth Vader and Obi-Wan set to clash lightsabers once again in a battle that Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has described as "the rematch of the century."

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will reprise their roles as Obi-Wan and Vader respectively, with The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul's Deborah Chow set to direct the series. Obi-Wan Kenobi does not yet have a release date but will hopefully hit Disney+ sometime in 2022. This comes to us from Giant Freakin Robot.