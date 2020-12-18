The Mandalorian season 2 is over but the show saved its biggest surprise for last, that much is certain. Mando has been on a mission to rescue Grogu for the past couple of episodes and he wasn't going to let anything stand in his way. In the end, he got some help from a truly surprising legendary Star Wars figure in a moment that will undoubtedly be talked about for a very long time.

Warning: massive spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 2 finale. Those who have not watched the episode yet would do well to turn back.

The episode, titled The Rescue, sees Mando gathering extra help in the form of Bo-Katan and Koska Reeves, a couple of his Mandalorian counterparts we met earlier in the season. They agree to help him recover The Child and hatch a daring plan to do so. After making their way through Moff Gideon's ship, a squadron of Dark Troopers that had supposedly been dealt with make their return. Locked on the bridge, all seems lost. That is, until a lone X-Wing shows up.

A cloaked figure steps off of the X-Wing and begins tearing through the Dark Troopers with a green lightsaber. Yes, that green lightsaber. While the episode waits quite some time to show us the figure under this familiar black cloak, it becomes clear rather quickly to longtime fans that this is none other than Luke Skywalker. And it was in fact Mark Hamill returning to play the part once again.

CGI was used to make the show's version of Luke Skywalker look younger and the voice track was manipulated to make Mark Hamill sound like he did back in the 80s. This was a true bombshell reveal as it managed to deliver some Jedi Master action with Luke that fans had been wanting to see for some time. It was the sort of thing that we didn't truly get to see in the sequel trilogy. Yes, Luke was in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and briefly as a Force ghost in The Rise of Skywalker. But not like this. This is post-Return of the Jedi Luke Skywalker.

As for the implications, they are massive. Not only does it open the door for more Luke in the future but because of how he entered the fold, it heavily impacts the show. Ultimately, Luke took Grogu into his care, alongside R2-D2. It seems Luke is who Grogu was communicating with on the Seeing Stone. He will now seemingly be trained by Luke in the ways of the Force. Mando had to say goodbye to Baby Yoda and we were left with a monumental cliffhanger.

Oh, and let's not forget that massive end credits scene that announced the new Boba Fett series.

Will The Mandalorian season 3 soldier on with just Pedro Pascal's Mando? Are we ever going to see Luke and/or Grogu again? For now, we have more questions than answers. But with work on the third season already underway, we won't have to wait longer than necessary to get some answers. The Mandalorian season 2 finale is available now on the Disney+ streaming app.