Rey revealed her own personal yellow lightsaber in the final few seconds of The Rise of Skywalker this past December, becoming the first main character to yield one. Sure, there had been yellow lightsabers spotted in the past in both the movies and other tie-ins. But never belonging to a central master Jedi. Well, as it turns out, Rey wasn't the only Master Jedi with a yellow lightsaber. Luke Skywalker had one too.

This big revelation is being revealed in the upcoming Marvel Comic Star Wars #6, which has Luke Skywalker searching for his father's lightsaber, beginning with the first issue. Lando and Luke are heading back to Bespin to search for the weapon, which Skywalker lost after his father Darth Vader sliced off the young Jedi-in-training's hand. This comic's run promised to finally reveal how Maz Kanata got her hands on Anakin and Luke's iconic lightsaber, so that she could bestow it upon Rey.

But no one expected writer Charles Soule and artist Jesús Saiz to make the shocking claim that Luke had a secret yellow lightsaber that he used between losing his father's in The Empire Strikes Back and making his own in Return of the Jedi. The cover art has been released, painted by R.B. Silva, which you can see below. It features Luke in his X-Wing flight suit ready to strike down with this hot yellow blade.

Luke's yellow bladed lightsaber is now considered officially Star Wars canon, which ties directly into the Disney trilogy. This issue isn't hitting newsstands until May, and the full story behind Luke's yellow lightsaber is not being disclosed until that time. This makes for a much stronger connection to Rey's new yellow lightsaber. Marvel and Disney also hopes it inspires fans to continue the saga outside of the movies.

The saga behind Luke's yellow lightsaber is starting to get hype online, with Marvel hoping fans seek out the answers in the forth coming comic book, which also promises to reveal exactly how Maz Kanata got her hands on the blue lightsaber. Marvel did release this description that teases Luke's new yellow lightsaber, hinting at its overall importance to this ongoing story, one, let's face it, we pretty much already know the ending to.

"Set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, writer Charles Soule and artist Jesús Saiz are currently telling the previously unseen adventures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and the Rebel Alliance in Marvel's ongoing comic series, STAR WARS. With this exciting new era underway, some of the franchises' longstanding mysteries are being spotlighted including what happened to the lightsaber Luke lost in his climatic duel with Darth Vader in Cloud City. While the results of Luke's search remain to be seen, it would appear he eventually obtains a replacement... See the young Jedi ignite a never-before-seen yellow lightsaber on R.B. Silva's STAR WARS #6 cover below and learn more when this issue hits stands this May!"

Will a yellow lightsaber be enough to pull fans back in who have abandoned the franchise following The Rise of Skywalker? Or will this only be for the hardcore fans out there who need a detailed account of everything that happened? Guess will find out this summer. This officially comes from Marvel's Star Wars Comics.