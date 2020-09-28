Lupin III: The First has been given a new trailer by GKIDS. But that's not all. The company has partnered with Fathom Events to bring the CGI animated feature based on the iconic character to theaters in the U.S. this October. Fans will have the chance to see either the dubbed or subtitled version, as the movie will be playing on two different nights. Meanwhile, this trailer gives a great look at the action coming our way, which is described as "a thrilling new caper that is sure to delight fans old and new.

The trailer starts with a car chase before we come to learn of a diary that can lead whoever possesses it to a vast treasure. Enter Lupin III, who tries to snag the valuable item in a daring heist. A mystery surrounding this ancient book begins to unfold. Beyond monetary value, the book seemingly holds the key to resurrecting the Third Reich and that is precisely what a nefarious group intends to do, should they manage to get their hands on it. It becomes a matter of keeping the artifact out of the wrong hands.

Lupin III has been a staple in Japan, created by artist Monkey Punch as a manga series in 1967. In the years since, the character has appeared in manga, anime and movies, both of the live-action and animated variety. In total, there have been more than a dozen movies produced featuring the character. But this represents the first time that Lupin III has been given the CGI treatment. So for longtime fans, this is a big deal.

The movie was written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki. The voice cast for the English version includes returning members Tony Oliver (Lupin III), Doug Erholtz (Koichi Zenigata), Michelle Ruff (Fujiko Mine), Richard Epcar (Daisuke Jigen) and Lex Lang (Goemon Ishikawa), reprising their roles within the franchise. Laurie C. Hymes (Laetitia), J. David Brimmer (Lambert) and Paul Guyet (Gerard) are joining the cast for this new movie.

Lupin III: The First centers on the iconic "gentleman thief" who returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure. Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets behind the mysterious Bresson Diary. They are in a race against the clock, trying to prevent it from falling into the hands of a dark and mysterious group that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich. The gang will encounter trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes along the way.

The movie is set to screen in theaters across the country on two different nights. The English dubbed version of Lupin III: The First will play on Sunday, October 18, with the subtitled version hitting theaters on Wednesday, October 21. We have included both a dubbed and subtitled version of the latest trailer, for those who may be on the fence. Those interested in checking out the movie in theaters can grab tickets from GKIDSTickets.com.