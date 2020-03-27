GKIDS, the acclaimed producer and distributor of animation for adult and family audiences, announced that it has acquired the North American distribution rights for the animated feature Lupin The 3rd: The First, a new animated feature from director/screenwriter Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon, Dragon Quest: Your Story).

The Lupin the 3rd franchise, from original creator Monkey Punch, began in 1967 and has spanned a variety of manga, TV, game, theme park ride, and musical adaptations, including The Castle of Cagliostro (1979), the feature film debut from the acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki. GKIDS will release Lupin The 3rd: The First theatrically in 2020 in both Japanese and an all-new English language dub. The deal for North American rights was negotiated by GKIDS President David Jesteadt and Sam Maseba, Director of Licensing for TMS Entertainment.

Said GKIDS President David Jesteadt.

"As someone who has been a fan of Lupin III since The Castle of Cagliostro, I was blown away by quality of animation and storytelling in Lupin The 3rd: The First. Director Takashi Yamazaki has taken such incredible care and detail in creating Lupin's first adventure in CG, and I am hopeful that audiences fall in love with the film as much as I have."

Said TMS Entertainment, Vice President Masami Tokunaga.

"Lupin III has been stealing hearts of audiences of all ages for over 50 years, and we're proud to be able to present the latest evolution of the world's greatest thief. We are truly excited to be collaborating with GKIDS to bring this amazing film to our fans in North America."

The iconic "gentleman thief" Lupin III returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary, before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich. The gang undertakes trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes with the trademark wit and visual finesse that have made Lupin The 3rd: The First one of the most storied animation franchises in the world, in a thrilling new caper that is sure to delight fans old and new.

GKIDS is a New York-based producer and distributor of award-winning feature animation for both adult and family audiences. Since 2009, the company has scored eleven Best Animated Feature Oscar® nominations with The Secret of Kells in 2010, A Cat in Paris and Chico & Rita in 2012, Ernest & Celestine in 2014, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and Song of the Sea in 2015, Boy and the World and When Marnie Was There in 2016, My Life as a Zucchini in 2017, The Breadwinner in 2018, and Mirai in 2019.

GKIDS also handles North American distribution for the famed Studio Ghibli library of films, one of the world's most coveted animation collections with titles such as Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and more. GKIDS also produces the annual LA-based film festival, ANIMATION IS FILM, which embraces the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form and is a vocal advocate for filmmakers who push the boundaries of their work to the fullest range of expression of which the medium is capable.