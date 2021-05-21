Idris Elba says the Luther Movie should finally start shooting this year. Created by Neil Cross, Luther originally premiered on BBC One in 2010 with its most recent season concluding in 2019. The series stars Elba as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, a role that's consistently earned him Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor. It also won him two Golden Globes and a Royal Television Society Best Actor award.

The next step for the Luther franchise is to do a movie. A continuation of the popular BBC series, Idris Elba is on board to executive produce the Luther movie adaptation in addition to starring as the titular character. Addressing the current status of the project, Idris recently told Variety that the plan is to shoot this fall as long as the movie gets the green light, as it's expected to.

"We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I'm so excited about it, it's been a long time coming. "We're very, very close to pulling the green light on production."

Elba previously told RadioTimes.com how the movie tie into the fifth season in 2019. He didn't reveal any details about the possible storyline, but said the team had a "skeleton of an idea for a film." The actor also promised that if the movie happens, it would "somehow be connected to [the fifth] season."

There's been speculation that Elba moving forward on Luther: The Movie all but quashes his odds of becoming the next James Bond. Many of Elba's fans have lobbied for years for the actor to get the part of 007 after Daniel Craig ends his run, but the future of the Bond franchise remains unclear. In another prior interview with Capital XTRA, Elba suggested he was just fine without James Bond as he's happy enough with Luther.

"I know the rumors about Bond have always chase me," Elba said. "Listen, my mom, my poor mom, she's like, 'One day you're going to get it! Don't mind 'em. Don't mind 'em.' I'm like, 'Mom, it's alright. I'm good. I've got Luther.'"

A month before Luther's potential production start date, Elba can be seen in his next starring role on the big screen. He'll be featured prominently in The Suicide Squad, the new comic book movie from writer-director James Gunn, as the vigilante Bloodsport. Elba is also set to appear as part of an ensemble cast including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and Lakeith Stanfield in the upcoming Netflix movie The Harder They Fall.

"Like you say, he's not very well known so I sort of traced his history back in the DC world," Elba said of his Bloodsport character in an interview with Den of Geek. "He's popped up in some places. He's more of the vigilante soldier type. He's not going to have special powers, he's just a really good assassin, basically. That was pretty consistent throughout his history."

The Luther movie isn't yet officially greenlit, but if all goes well, shooting will start in September. It is a collaboration between 20th Century Fox TV, BBC Worldwide Productions, and Chernin Entertainment. Executive producing alongside Elba are Peter Chernin, Julie Gardner, Katherine Pope, and Jane Tranter. This news comes to us from Variety.