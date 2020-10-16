Luther creator Neil Cross has confirmed that there are plans to finally bring the unorthodox detective to the big screen. While he was unable to go into much detail, Cross did admit that progress was now being made regarding more Luther and that star Idris Elba is very much on board.

"Ask Idris! We are - I don't know what I'm allowed to say, which is an answer in of itself! Words are my job and I've lost them all. We wanna make more Luther. We're gonna make more Luther. The how and the why, that's all to come, but we're gonna make more Luther."

While his answer is somewhat vague, Cross' cagey response speaks volumes and is surely more than enough to get pulses racing among Luther fans. There has been talk of the popular British detective making his way to the big screen for some time, with lead actor Idris Elba fanning the flames of speculation on and off over the years about a Luther movie.

The actor was asked earlier this year about the prospect of a Luther movie, with Idris Elba very forthcoming regarding his desire for the character to head to the movies. "I've maintained I'd like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards - a film. And I'm looking forward to making that happen. It is happening," Elba said. "With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines. And a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther."

Luther follows Elba as the title character John Luther, a passionate detective, who ends up befriending a psychopath and murderer, whom he fails to arrest due to lack of evidence. Over time, the pair grow closer and often work together in order to solve various, horrific criminal cases. Bolstered by gripping performances from both Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson, the show last aired back in January 2019, with season 5 of Luther constructed specifically to pave the way for the detective's arrival on the big screen, should the opportunity present itself. Since then, many have been longing for further adventures with Luther, hoping that we would eventually see the character's stylish coat and unique methods of policing up on the big screen.

In the past, Elba has even revealed a few scant details about the potential storyline once the detective swaggers his way onto the big screen, with the actor saying at the time that "It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther... essentially we just want to try to take it to a much bigger audience and scale, and perhaps international as well."

With both creator and star now all but confirming a silver screen return, now is the time for fans to get excited. Surely it is now merely a matter of time before we once again enter the grim, shadowy world of Luther. This news comes to us courtesy of Radio Times.