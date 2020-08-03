Great news for fans of the Idris Elba led detective show, Luther, as the actor has now seemingly confirmed that a big screen outing for the character is finally happening. Elba discussed the project while speaking to the press at the recent BAFTA ceremony, during which the Thor and The Wire actor received the prestigious BAFTA Special Award for his contributions to television as an actor, writer and producer. When asked about the prospect of a Luther movie, the actor could not have been much clearer in expressing his desire for the character to head to the silver screen.

"I've maintained I'd like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards - a film. And I'm looking forward to making that happen. It is happening."

Continuing, the actor said, "With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines. And a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther."

There has been talk of the popular British detective making his way to the big screen for some time, with Elba fanning the flames of speculation on and off over the years. After all that teasing, to hear the actor say that it is indeed happening will be something akin to audible chocolate.

Elba, star of both the Thor and Star Trek franchises, has been discussing the possibility of a Luther movie for years, with the actor remaining confident that the world of Luther will one day expand into cinemas.

Many have been crying out for a return to the world of Luther for some time, with fans longing to see the unorthodox detective's stylish coat and unique methods of policing up on the big screen. Back in 2018, Elba revealed that the plan was for the story to grow with the actor saying "We are really advancing on getting a movie version [of the show] up on the screen. Neil is beavering away on writing this thing, and I think the remit for the film is to scale it up." He continued saying, "Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic [neo-noir] films of the 90s like Seven and Along Came a Spider, and I think what we would like to do is use that blueprint to create Luther the film."

Elba has even revealed a few scant details about the potential storyline once the property makes the leap from small to big screen, with the actor saying at the time that "It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther... essentially we just want to try to take it to a much bigger audience and scale, and perhaps international as well."

Alongside Luther, Elba has been hitting headlines recently thanks to his continuous close association with the role of James Bond, with Elba's odds recently jumping to an incredible 6/1, bringing the Luther star ever closer to taking up the 007 mantle.

