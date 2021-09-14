The Luther movie is officially happening at Netflix. On Monday, the streamer announced that Luther will be coming back for an all-new movie with Idris Elba reprising the iconic role. He'll be joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis, though details on their characters haven't yet been revealed. The movie will be written by Luther series creator Neil Cross.

Debuting in 2010 on the BBC, Luther has completed five seasons/series. The show stars Idris Elba as the titular character, a detective chief inspector working for the Serious Crime Unit of the U.K. police. His performance has been widely acclaimed, earning the actor two Golden Globes and a Royal Television Society best actor award. The fifth season concluded in 2019, though Elba has been teasing a movie in the time since.

"I don't think we're going to do too many TV versions of it; I think the next step is to make a film," Elba told Radio Times in 2019. "This season has the film very much in its sights. We've got a skeleton of an idea for a film. And I'm not allowed to say too much but I can say that this season has the film very much in its sights. If there is a film, then it will be somehow connected to this season."

Last year, creator Neil Cross also saidthe movie was in the works with Idris back on board. He didn't divulge any more details at the time, and it would still be a while before the project was a done deal. Cross and Elba have clearly always been up front about their desire to continue the story, it just hasn't been until now that it's gotten the green light.

"Ask Idris! We are - I don't know what I'm allowed to say, which is an answer in of itself!" Cross said at the time, per Radio Times. "Words are my job and I've lost them all. We wanna make more Luther. We're gonna make more Luther. The how and the why, that's all to come, but we're gonna make more Luther."

In May, Elba provided an update on the project by telling Variety it was very close to getting the green light with the hope of shooting this month. As the actor explained. "We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I'm so excited about it, it's been a long time coming. We're very, very close to pulling the green light on production."

Elba is coming off hot of his role as Bloodsport in James Gunn's comic book movie The Suicide Squad. He will also appear in the upcoming Western The Harder They Fall and has recently been cast as the voice of Knuckles the Echidna in the sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2. He's an actor who has consistently turned in incredible performances, but John Luther remains one of his most popular characters.

It's unclear when the Luther movie will debut on Netflix. Though Elba previously said the plan was to start shooting in September, it's also unclear when exactly production will start. The original TV series can be found streaming on HBO Max.