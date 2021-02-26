Unorthodox, trench coat loving detective Luther is finally getting the movie treatment, with star Idris Elba confirming that filming is due to begin this year. When asked what he will be up to in 2021, the actor revealed that plans are already in place for the Luther movie to go before cameras, which Elba will be doing in between other projects.

"Apart from making more music, people that love my film and stuff, listen, I'm going to be making Luther: The Movie. I'm super excited and I hope the fans are sort of excited for that. It's been a long time coming for a movie, so I'm excited about that."

Fans have been craving a Luther Movie for some time, with Elba having teased the feature film project ever since the show ended back in 2019. The BBC series follows Idris Elba as the title character John Luther, a passionate detective, who ends up befriending a psychopath and murderer, whom he fails to arrest due to lack of evidence. Over time, the pair grow closer and often work together in order to solve various, horrific criminal cases.

The show has been well-received by both critics and audiences alike thanks to the gripping central performances from both Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson, as well as the ridiculously pulpy approach to the grittiness of London's underworld. Luther has earned Elba a Critics' Choice Television Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance as John Luther, with the series itself having received eleven Primetime Emmy Award nominations in various categories over the years, including four nominations of Elba for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie.

The series last aired back in January 2019, with season 5 of Luther constructed specifically to pave the way for the detective's arrival on the big screen, should the opportunity present itself. Exactly what escapades Luther would be getting up to in his first movie outing remains unknown, but in the past Elba has revealed a few scant details about the potential storyline once the detective storms his way onto the big screen, with the actor saying that "It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther... essentially we just want to try to take it to a much bigger audience and scale, and perhaps international as well."

So, it shouldn't be too long before we once again see Idris Elba don his favorite red tie and watch his beloved jacket blow gracefully in the wind as he swaggers his way back onto screens.

Before his triumphant return as Luther, Elba has several movie projects already in the pipeline including the Western The Harder They Fall, which follows a man looking to exact revenge against those who murdered his parents. Elba will also return to the comic book genre after his time in the MCU, only this time on the side of DC for director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which finds Elba starring as the supervillain Bloodsport alongside Margot Robbie

as Harley Quinn, John Cena as Peacemaker, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. Elba made these comments while appearing on Capital FM.