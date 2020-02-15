Veteran actress Lynn Cohen, best known for her role as Magda the housekeeper in the HBO series Sex and the City and both of its movie adaptations, has reportedly passed away. The exact cause of her passing and the circumstances of her death remain unclear, although it had been reported Cohen died on Friday morning and the news was officially confirmed by Cohen's representative. She was 86 years old.

Lynn Cohen was born in 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri, and didn't start her acting career until she was almost 50. Studying acting at Michael Howard Studios in New York City, Cohen first appeared in the 1983 movie Without a Trace. She'd follow this up with a role in the limited sci-fi series Golden Years, which was created by Stephen King. This would lead to many other TV and movie roles soon to follow, including parts in the shows The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and NYPD Blue and the movies Deconstructing Harry, Once We Were Strangers, and Across the Universe. Appearing in multiple episodes of the Edie Falco drama series Nurse Jackie, some of Cohen's other more recent roles include Feast of the Seven Fishes and After Class. Cohen is also set to appear in multiple upcoming short films as well.

Perhaps Cohen's most famous role on Sex and the City, appearing alongside series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. On the series, Cohen played Magda, the Ukrainian housekeeper and nanny hired by Nixon's character. Cohen would also reprise the role in 2008's Sex and the City: The Movie and its 2010 sequel. She would follow this up shortly thereafter with another well-known role as Mags Flanagain in the sequel The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, a movie which topped $865 in ticket sales at the worldwide box office. Cohen also had a recurring role on the true crime series Law & Order as Judge Elizabeth Mizener, and played other characters on the spin-off series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Cohen's work as an actress wasn't limited to movies and television appearances. With a love of performing for the audience, Cohen also worked several stints on Broadway, which brought her roles in the '90s productions of Ivanov and Orpheus Descending.Well known in New York for her theater work, Cohen's performances earned her lots of recognition, including the New Dramatists' Bowden Award, Fox Fellow, Lilly Award, and the Richard Seff Award from Actor's Equity Association. Additionally, Cohen worked as a voice actor as well, voicing the memorable role of Mrs. Bush in the hit Rockstar video game Red Dead Redemption.

Cohen's survivors include her husband, Ronald Theodore Cohen, with whom she'd been married over 55 years. Our thoughts go out to him and the rest of Cohen's family and friends mourning her passing at this time. With her on-screen performances and the love from those who knew her best, Cohen will forever be remembered and missed. Rest in peace. This news comes to us from The Wrap.