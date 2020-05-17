Lynn Shelton has passed away. She was 54-years old. The independent director is arguably best-known for her movie Humpday, along with the TV work she did. Shelton directed episodes of Mad Men, Little Fires Everywhere, and GLOW. Additionally, she worked closely with her creative and romantic partner comedian Marc Maron on his latest two stand-up specials. According to Maron, Shelton died on Friday in a Los Angeles hospital. The cause was an unidentified blood disorder, says a spokesman, Adam Kersh.

Lynn Shelton met Marc Maron when she was directing episodes of his show GLOW. They worked together frequently over the past few years and had more projects for the future in development. Maron released a statement about Shelton's sudden death, which you can read below.

"I have some awful news. Lynn passed away last night. She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week. There was a previously unknown, underlying condition... The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard. I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It's devastating. I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don't really know how to move forward in this moment. I needed you all to know. I don't know some of you. Some I do. I'm just trying to let the people who were important to her know."

Marc Maron continued his statement by saying, "She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy." Maron, along with Lynn Shelton's family are still trying to process their loss. "I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can't believe what is happening," he said. "This is a horrendous, sad loss."

Lynn Shelton often focused on relationships in her projects, along with family and complicated women. She drew from her own experiences and wanted her actors to improvise while working with her as way to get some of their own story into the mix. Comedian Mindy Kaling, who worked with Shelton when she directed episodes of The Kaling Project, says Shelton's "lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her."

Lynn Shelton's career started at the Slamdance Film Festival in 2006 with We Go Way Back, which earned her praise. Humpday premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2009 and quickly earned acclaim and later distribution through Magnolia Pictures. Shelton was born August 27th, 1965, in Oberlin, Ohio and she grew up in Seattle. After high school, Shelton went to Oberlin College in Ohio and then the University of Washington School of Drama. May she rest in peace. Shelton is survived by her son, Milo Seal, her ex-husband, Kevin Seal, and her parents, Wendy and Alan Roedell and David "Mac" Shelton and Frauke Rynd. IndieWire was one of the first to announce Lynn Shelton's death.

Lynn Shelton loved actors and we loved her back. She was a dream on set. Her lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her. She had such a quiet power and I will miss her. Rest In Peace, Lynn. Love you. pic.twitter.com/jGvbSV3fN1 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2020

We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss. pic.twitter.com/LcowmbGqum — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 16, 2020

What a devastating loss. What an incredible person, nothing but absolute kindness. I feel deeply grateful that I got to work with her. Sending love to Lynn Shelton’s family. pic.twitter.com/QnOX4qXCmq — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) May 16, 2020

Lynn thank you for being so hilarious and welcoming and kind. Those few days on “Dickinson” were amazing and there was no one I would rather hang out with on a pond in Long Island than you. You made directing look like effortless fun. Thank you. https://t.co/qBaF5OyLDw — John Mulaney (@mulaney) May 17, 2020

Lynn Shelton was such an inspiration as a filmmaker and as a person. I finally got to work with her when she directed a bunch of episodes of @love and she was as brilliant as we hoped and everyone adored her. This is so sad. My condolences to her family and her loved ones. https://t.co/iBo4ysAGKx — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 16, 2020

No one in the New Girl family has the words... Lynn Shelton was the most wonderful creative human and we were all lucky enough to be around her many times over many years. If you love our show, you love her... we are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/lwa8I8JY8m — Hannah Simone (@HannahSimone) May 17, 2020

RIP Lynn Shelton. I only knew her a bit and I never worked with her but every single person who did talks about how kind and smart and funny and collaborative she was. What a loss. https://t.co/RuXdwHt775 — nick kroll (@nickkroll) May 16, 2020

I’m very sad that Lynn Shelton has died. She was talented, intelligent, generous, fun, kind. And only 54. A tragedy. https://t.co/evdQPLMl0Z — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) May 17, 2020

Rest in Power, Lynn. You paved the way for so many women directors. You and your work will not be forgotten. #LynnShelton — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 17, 2020

Lynn Shelton passing away is so messed up. You could tell she was just getting started and everyone she worked with loved her. So sad. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 17, 2020

Marc Maron has been my friend for 30 years. I am so heartbroken for him that he lost his Love, Lynn Shelton. Please send him and her family prayers and good vibes. Deepest condolences to her family. — Caroline Rhea (@CarolineRhea) May 17, 2020

She was one of our directors on The Good Place and a bloody joy to work with. Talented, sharp and funny. I can’t imagine Marc’s pain. RIP #LynnShelton 💔 https://t.co/DwNgln6196 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 17, 2020

Lynn Shelton changed my life when she handed me the Directing Award at Sundance in 2012. She announced my name with pride. Handed it to me with love. Rooted for me long after. I can’t believe I’m typing this. Rest In Peace, Beauty. Thank you for your films. And for your kindness. pic.twitter.com/KySqgIdqQd — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 16, 2020

What's amazing about Lynn Shelton is she had no formal training and didn't make her first film until her mid-30's. Yet in less than two decades she directed eight films and episodes of Mad Men, New Girl, Mindy Project and Master of None. You want to do something, go do it. — Steven Zeitchik (@zeitchikWaPo) May 16, 2020

Just heard about the loss of Lynn Shelton. If you’re looking for a way to pay tribute to her tonight, Laggies is criminally underrated and a film I revisit often. pic.twitter.com/yksDUBVa6v — Alanna Bennett (@AlannaBennett) May 16, 2020

A noteworthy line in Lynn Shelton’s extensive directorial CV: the MAD MEN episode “Hands and Knees,” the one in which Joan goes for an abortion, a scene directed to sheer perfection. Sensitivity and confidence behind the camera. pic.twitter.com/3LXEm7zPrz — Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) May 16, 2020

I’m so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton’s passing yesterday. I’m in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us. Lynn was so passionate about our show, Little Fires Everywhere. pic.twitter.com/E8s4dozfDO — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 16, 2020