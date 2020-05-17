Lynn Shelton has passed away. She was 54-years old. The independent director is arguably best-known for her movie Humpday, along with the TV work she did. Shelton directed episodes of Mad Men, Little Fires Everywhere, and GLOW. Additionally, she worked closely with her creative and romantic partner comedian Marc Maron on his latest two stand-up specials. According to Maron, Shelton died on Friday in a Los Angeles hospital. The cause was an unidentified blood disorder, says a spokesman, Adam Kersh.
Lynn Shelton met Marc Maron when she was directing episodes of his show GLOW. They worked together frequently over the past few years and had more projects for the future in development. Maron released a statement about Shelton's sudden death, which you can read below.
"I have some awful news. Lynn passed away last night. She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week. There was a previously unknown, underlying condition... The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard. I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It's devastating. I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don't really know how to move forward in this moment. I needed you all to know. I don't know some of you. Some I do. I'm just trying to let the people who were important to her know."
Marc Maron continued his statement by saying, "She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy." Maron, along with Lynn Shelton's family are still trying to process their loss. "I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can't believe what is happening," he said. "This is a horrendous, sad loss."
Lynn Shelton often focused on relationships in her projects, along with family and complicated women. She drew from her own experiences and wanted her actors to improvise while working with her as way to get some of their own story into the mix. Comedian Mindy Kaling, who worked with Shelton when she directed episodes of The Kaling Project, says Shelton's "lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her."
Lynn Shelton's career started at the Slamdance Film Festival in 2006 with We Go Way Back, which earned her praise. Humpday premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2009 and quickly earned acclaim and later distribution through Magnolia Pictures. Shelton was born August 27th, 1965, in Oberlin, Ohio and she grew up in Seattle. After high school, Shelton went to Oberlin College in Ohio and then the University of Washington School of Drama. May she rest in peace. Shelton is survived by her son, Milo Seal, her ex-husband, Kevin Seal, and her parents, Wendy and Alan Roedell and David "Mac" Shelton and Frauke Rynd. IndieWire was one of the first to announce Lynn Shelton's death.