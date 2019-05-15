M. Night Shyamalan is already working on his follow up to this year's Glass and fans are anxiously awaiting to see exactly what that is. The director teased his new project on social media earlier this week. "Outlining new film... Has a little fun sci-fi bent. Feels so good to begin a new story," said Shyamalan. The director recently shocked fans by returning to the world of Unbreakable with 2016's Split and this year's Glass.

As for what this Fun Sci-Fi movie that M. Night Shyamalan is working on, that is very much a mystery at this point in time. His last two movies have delved into the psychological realm and it looks like he is ready to get back to some sci-fi elements, which should be exciting for his long-time fans. Shyamalan incorporated elements of sci-fi in Signs and After Earth, but both movies received very different reactions from fans and critics at the time of their respective release dates. Whatever the case may be, the director is in the very early stages of developing his current untitled movie.

While Glass did well at the box office, long-time fans and critics pretty much tore the movie to shreds. While M. Night Shyamalan has had a pretty divisive career over the years, the reviews for Glass really got to him this time around. During a recent lecture, the director revealed he was in England when he started to hear about the early reactions to the movie and admitted to crying. Shyamalan said at the time they had just screened the movie to enthusiastic audiences and wasn't prepared for the negative reaction.

While Glass was not a critical smash, it was very successful at the box office. After the lackluster responses to The Happening, The Last Airbender, and After Earth, Shyamalan started to self-finance his movies. Glass only cost him $20 million to produce and ended up earning over $246.9 million globally, so even though the director shed some tears, he was later laughing all the way to the bank. It's also safe to say that Shyamalan will be self-financing his new untitled project too. He can certainly afford to pull it off, following recent trends.

M. Night Shyamalan creates divisive movies and he always has. Some have been better than others, but the director/writer sticks to his guns and makes exactly the kind of movies he wants to make without studio interference. He puts up the money and does what he wants, which is admirable and something many other directors wish they could pull off. With that being said, there is still a huge fan base who is looking forward to seeing what Shyamalan is preparing to unleash to the world. For some, just mentioning sci-fi is enough to have them ready to jump in. You can check out the untitled project update below, thanks to M. Night Shyamalan's Twitter account.

