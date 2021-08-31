In 2019 it was reported that M. Night Shyamalan would be releasing two movies with Universal and hot on the heels of Old, the first of those two pictures, the director has been teasing the script for his second movie with the studio, expected to be released in 2023. The director, known for his twist endings and out of the ordinary movie premises, uploaded an image on his Twitter account, showing a binder of pages and the caption, "The next one. On third draft. Super tight. Under a 100 pages."

The next one. On third draft. Super tight. Under a 100 pages. pic.twitter.com/gMjqH0nbAp — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) August 30, 2021

The image and indeed the tweet itself gave no indication of what the script could be called, what it is about or when the movie will head into production, but it does seem that Shyamalan is not resting on his laurels with Old only having just arrived in cinemas at the end of July and work clearly well underway on his next movie project. This is all in addition to his executive producer/director work on horror series The Servant for Apple TV+, which wrapped filming on its third season in June.

M. Night Shyamalan is not adverse to teasing his upcoming projects via social media, as he did something similar in both 2019 and in 2017, the latter of these ending being the completed script for Unbreakable and Split follow-up Glass, which starred Bruce Willis, Samuel L Jackson and James McAvoy. While the sight of a script would suggest that the could be a chance of filming being imminent on his new movie, the fact that he notes it is a third draft and not the final script would suggest that he isn't quite done tinkering with it just yet.

The other interesting tell in the sparse details is the director's mention of it being a "super tight" script with less than 100 pages, suggesting that the movie is something on the intimate side and not one of his big budget affairs. In many ways, this is a good sign, as some of Shyamalan's best work tends to come from his smaller scale movies.

Speaking in an interview with Collider recently, Shyamalan, talked about how in many ways he always tries to make the best movie he can for the lowest cost possible. "I mean, for me, it's been the secret sauce, to do these four movies and make them at a very low number, the lowest I can make it for. In that relationship with my partners, I can deliver the most unique and provocative product, which I think is our weapon to be different. The more different it is, the better it is for us in the marketplace. That's my thesis. But I'm being responsible. It's a very interesting thing. We're trying to do something anomalous, like say releasing Old in the summer. And honestly, every movie that's outs at least 10 times the cost of the movie, right? It does give me comfort, it allows me to do very provocative things, darker things. I don't have to feel like I have to play it safe. I can be very dissonant, like we were saying, and know that for the most part we're going to be okay."

While it looks like we have still a little time to wait before we know more about what the plot of the director's next movie will look like, fans will be happy to know that he is hard at work on it already.