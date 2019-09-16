M. Night Shyamalan has two new movies in development with Universal Pictures. The original thrillers will be released in 2021 and 2023. As of this writing, both projects are untitled and the director has not revealed any other details about them. Universal Pictures and Shyamalan worked together on his last three movies, 2019's Glass, 2017's Split, and 2015's The Visit. While Glass wasn't as well-received as the director had hoped, it was another box office success.

The untitled thrillers will hit theaters on February 26th, 2021 and February 17th, 2023. M. Night Shyamalan did not reveal if the movies will be connected to each other, though they very well could be when looking at the release dates. It is believed that the new projects will have nothing to do with the world of Glass, Split, and Unbreakable. Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer had this to say about the continued partnership with Shyamalan.

"M. Night Shyamalan continues to create exciting, highly original stories that keep global audiences on the edge of their seats. There is no one like him: he is a master filmmaker working at the height of his powers, and we are honored that he has once again chosen Universal to be the home for his next two incredible projects."

M. Night Shyamalan independently financed his last three projects, which had a combined budget of only $35 million. The director will do the same thing this time around, which gives Universal Pictures extra incentive to work with Shyamalan again. The director had this to say about his reasoning behind signing on with Universal Pictures again.

"There are wonderful studios out there, but Universal has made it a mandate to release original films. They are the best at finding an audience for new stories with unexpected tones. I believe original films are crucial to the longevity of the theatrical experience."

At the moment, M. Night Shyamalan is preparing for the release of Servant, a 10-episode psychological-thriller series. The new series will premiere on Apple's upcoming streaming service. Production concluded in March, but we have yet to see any footage from the highly anticipated series and a release date has not been set. The series reportedly follows "parents Dorothy and Sean Turner, who have hired young nanny Leanne to help care for their newborn child." It later becomes clear that "things are not quite as they seem." Shyamalan is a producer on the show and directed two episodes, including the pilot.

Over the past twenty years, M. Night Shyamalan's movies have been able to earn over $3.3 billion globally. The director enjoys subverting expectations and it is believed he will continue to do the same thing in his upcoming untitled thrillers. Hopefully some more information about the two mystery projects will be revealed soon. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to reveal M. Night Shyamalan's new deal with Universal Pictures.