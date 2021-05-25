Actor Ronny Chieng of ﻿Crazy Rich Asians﻿ and ﻿Asian Comedien Destroys America!﻿ fame has been cast in the Universal movie M3GAN The production is described as being a tech horror thriller. Akela Cooper, who has written for ﻿Luke Cage, The Nun 2, ﻿as well as the upcoming ﻿Malignant﻿, has written the script. Directing duties will be taken by ﻿Gerard Johnstone, who previously worked on ﻿Housebound.﻿ The film is based on a story by legendary horror filmmaker James Wan.

﻿In ﻿M3GAN, Allison Williams leads the story as Gemma, a highly intelligent roboticist at a toy company. She utilizes AI, or artificial intelligence, to develop the titular M3GAN. The creation is a life-like doll designed to be a kid's best friend and a parent's best ally. After Gemma surprisingly gets custody of her orphaned niece, she turns to her invention for help. The decision will prove to have dire consequences for the characters.

James Wan and Jason Blum once again join forces to produce the AI tech thriller. Michael Clear, of Wan's production company Atomic Monster, will executive produce for the project. Judson Scott will act as a shepherd for the company. For Blumhouse, Ryan Turek will executive produce. For Divide/Conquer, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath will executive produce. Also, Mark Katcher and Allison Williams will collaborate to executive produce. The project will be an association between companies Blumhouse, Atomic Monster, and Divide/Conquer. ﻿

To learn more about actor Ronny Chieng, he has the dual jobs of being both an actor and a stand up comedian. His was born in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. He was raised primarily in Manchester, New Hampshire, along with Singapore. He graduated college at the University of Melbourne, Australia with a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce. Chieng has sold out multiple global comedy theater tours in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Canada, and London.

He's performed at the Just For Laughs Festival, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the SOHO Theatre in London, the Sydney Opera House, the Melbourne Town Hall, the Elmore Theatre in Sydney, and the Esplanade Concert Hall in Singapore. ﻿

After being hired for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Comedy Central, Chieng moved to New York City. Unrelated to his comic chops, he lost $11,000. In 2016, he was named on Variety's "10 Comics to Watch". He clearly knows what he is doing when it comes to comedy. He also co-wrote and starred in a show centered around him called, ﻿Ronny Chieng: International Student﻿, which aired on ABC in Australia, the BBC, Comedy Central in Asia, and Comedy Central in the United States of America.

In 2018, he starred in popular comedy film ﻿Crazy Rich Asians,﻿which itself was based on the best selling book by Kevin Kwan. After his Netflix special titled, ﻿Asian Comedian Destroys America﻿was released, he signed a deal with the streaming giant to create three more standup specials. To see him now, you can watch Amazon production ﻿Bliss﻿. He will also star in the the upcoming Marvel movie Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.﻿ Chieng is represented by Artists First, APA, and Sechel.