Allison Williams is reuniting with Blumhouse Productions for M3GAN. The new movie will see Williams reuniting with Blumhouse head Jason Blum, with the two previously collaborating on the hit Oscar-winning Get Out from director Jordan Peele. This time around, another horror master is in the mix, as James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw) is on board as a producer who helped cook up the story, which centers around a killer doll.

M3GAN is described as a tech horror/thriller. Allison Williams will star in and executive produce the movie, which is being made for Universal Pictures with Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster Film. Akela Cooper (Malignant, Luke Cage) penned the screenplay, which is based on a story by James Wan. Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) is on board to direct. Jason Blum and Wan are producing. The plot is described as follows.

"In the film, Williams plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company. She uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype, a decision that has unimaginable consequences."

It does, based on the description, seem to have some serious Child's Play vibes. How it will manage to differentiate itself from Chucky, in the end, remains to be seen. Last year's Child's Play reboot underperformed at the box office but perhaps the filmmakers have a different take on the killer doll genre. James Wan has had luck in this area with the Annabelle trilogy, which was spun out of The Conjuring universe. Michael Clear of Atomic Monster banner is on board to executive produce. Judson Scott is heading up the project for the company. Blumhouse's Ryan Turek is also on board to executive produce.

This marks a welcome reunion of creative minds. Allison Williams starred alongside Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele's Get Out. Released in 2017, it was met with near-universal praise on its way to $255 million at the global box office and an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, as well as a Best Picture nomination. Williams earned a Screen Actors Guild ensemble nomination for her performance. With that, it makes sense for Williams and Blumhouse to partner up again. Williams is also known for her role as Marnie on HBO's Girls. Williams, more recently, starred in the Netflix horror hit The Perfection.

There is no word yet on when production is expected to begin. More movies and TV shows have managed to get up and running again in recent weeks following the months-long shutdown that Hollywood experienced. Meanwhile, James Wan is gearing up for Aquaman 2 while waiting for his new horror movie Malignant to arrive. Blumhouse has stayed busy, with Freaky hitting theaters this month and the first two entire in Welcome to the Blumhouse arriving on Amazon this week. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available.M3GAN does not yet have a release date from Universal Pictures.