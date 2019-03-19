Blumhouse and director Tate Taylor (The Girl on the Train, Get on Up, The Help) will be unleashing their new psychological horror-thriller Ma starring Octavia Spencer this May. The trailer hit a few weeks back, and a ton of people I know are way too excited for the movie. As much as I'm glad to see Spencer take the lead in a horror-thriller, I thought it was going to be another disposable PG-13 movie for the teen crowd. But today it looks like we have word that the movie will not be a weak PG-13 thriller but in fact, an R-rated horror movie. Nice. Yes, the MPAA has just slapped the film with an R-rating for "violent/disturbing material, language throughout, sexual content, and for teen drug and alcohol use."

Violent and disturbing material, you say? I'm in. Language throughout and sexual content? Works for me. Teen drug and alcohol use? Meh. Makes me feel a bit icky. But still, sounds like fun.

The story follows Octavia Spencer as Ma, who is a loner who keeps to herself in her quiet Ohio town. One day, a new teenager in town named Maggie (played by Diana Silvers) asks little ole Ma to buy some booze for her and her friends. Innocent enough, right? Not so much. You see, Ma sees this as the chance to make some unsuspecting if younger, friends of her own. She offers the teens the opportunity to avoid drinking and driving by hanging out in her basement. What a nice old lady Ma is. But she lays down a few strange house rules that say that one of the kids has to stay sober (yeah, right), they are not allowed to curse, and most of all no one is allowed to go upstairs. Ever. Cue the sinister music. As Ma's hospitality starts to turn into an obsession, the teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma's place goes from the best hangout spot in town to the worst place on earth. Moo-Haha.

Spencer (The Shape of Water, Halloween II) stars as Sue Ann "Ma" and her costars include Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers, From Dusk Till Dawn), Luke Evans (Dracula Untold, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug), and Missi Pyle (Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). Other cast members include Kyanna Simone Simpson, Diana Silvers, Skyler Joy, Andrew Matthew Welch, McKaley Miller, Nicole Carpenter, Corey Fogelmanis, Gianni Paolo, Dante Brown, and Allison Janney (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, 10 Things I Hate About You).

Taylor directs Ma from a screenplay he co-wrote along with Scotty Landes (Workaholics) based on a story by Landes. On top of writing and directing this horror-thriller, Taylor also produces the movie along with Jason Blum and John Norris (Bad Milo, Rites of Spring). Phillip Dawe and Beatriz Sequeira are co-producers, with Robin Mulcahy Fisichella and Octavia Spencer acting as the film's executive producers. Gregory Tripi provides the movie's score while Christina Voros handles cinematography. Lucy Donaldson and Jin Lee edited the flick. Blumhouse Productions and Wyolah Films produced and Universal Pictures will unleash Ma on audiences on May 31, 2019. This update was shared by FilmRatings.com.