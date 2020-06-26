Stouffer's has put mac and cheese on tap. As the Nestle company says in their press release, this is not a "cheesy joke." 2020 has been pretty crazy so far, but the kicker has to be getting your mac and cheese straight from the tap like an ice cold beer, except that it's hot and gooey. While not as weird as people swimming in dumpsters this summer, the whole idea of what Stouffer's calls Mac on Tap, is pretty weird.

It’s very real: We created a Mac on Tap dispenser delivering Mac & Cheese straight from the tap!



Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/wPfSt2JLKm — Stouffer’s (@stouffers) June 26, 2020

The Mac on Tap product is set to be released at some point this year, though it won't be in time for National Mac & Cheese Day, which is on July 14th. So ahead of that very special cheesy day, Stouffer's is asking customers where they would like to see Mac on Tap appear first. So far, a lot of people are very intrigued with the new technology and they want the tap for their own private use at home. Who knows, maybe that will happen later this year since people can't really go to bars, where this will kill, at the moment.

A bar is the perfect place for the Mac on Tap. After a few ice cold beers, nothing sounds better than some piping hot mac and cheese squirting out of a tap and into a bowl. Or maybe it will go in a pint glass? Stouffer's has created the first-ever Mac on Tap, so don't try and steal their idea, Kraft. This is taking macaroni and cheese to the next level and will make adding the cheesy goodness to just about any other meal as easy as pulling a tap.

While this is a pretty great publicity for Stouffer's, they're also offering a product that will allow food to be served safely, which is something that is on everybody's mind at the moment. The less contact with others, the better, which makes the Mac on Tap contraption even more alluring to places that may want to include this in their business. However, it remains to be seen if restaurants and bars are really going to fall in love with the Mac on Tap like a lot of social media has already.

Once sports is able to get back up and running, the Stouffer's Mac on Tap will more than likely be a big seller. Imagine being able to take your favorite ballpark dog and drizzle some mac and cheese on top, right over the relish and whatever else you put on there. Stouffer's is here to make sure 2020 isn't all that bad and they're doing a pretty damn good job at it. So, be on the lookout starting next month for the Mac on Tap as it starts to slowly roll out to the public. You can check out the design above, thanks to the Stouffer's Twitter account.