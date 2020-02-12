Macaulay Culkin stands by Michael Jackson. The Home Alone actor claims that the King of Pop never attempted to have an inappropriate relationship with him. Last year's explosive Leaving Neverland documentary told the story of two young men who claim that Jackson had a sexual relationship with them when they were young boys. The Jackson Family estate tried to block the release of the movie, but HBO put it out anyway. Since then, the conversation has shifted back to Jackson's alleged child abuse charges and even James Franco wanted to get the inside scoop from Culkin.

Michael Jackson's name comes up a lot when one talks about Macaulay Culkin. The two were friends back in the early 1990s when Culkin's career was blowing up from Home Alone. There weren't a lot of people who the young star could relate to, but Jackson knew all about becoming a huge success as a child, so the two bonded. When Leaving Neverland came out last year, it was all anybody could talk about, even James Franco. You can read Culkin's awkward conversation with Franco below.

"Here's a good Michael Jackson story that doesn't involve Michael Jackson at all: I ran into James Franco on a plane. I'd bumped into him two or three times over the years. I give him a little nod as we're putting our bags overhead. Hey, how you doing? Good, how ya doing? And it was right after the Leaving Neverland documentary came out, and he goes, 'So, that documentary!' And that was all he said. I was like, 'Uh-huh.' Silence. So then he goes, 'So what do you think?' And I turned to him and I go, 'Do you wanna talk about your dead friend?' And he sheepishly went, 'No, I don't.' So I said, 'Cool, man, it was nice to see you.'"

Macaulay Culkin claims that he and Michael Jackson were just friends and he has said this for decades. However, he still gets asked about it in nearly every interview and even by peers on airplanes. The answer has never changed, even after Leaving Neverland came out, and as he approaches the age of 40. Culkin explains.

"Look, I'm gonna begin with the line-it's not a line, it's the truth: He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, I'd have no reason to hold anything back. The guy has passed on. If anything-I'm not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything."

The world is left divided on Michael Jackson, just as it was back in the early 1990s when these accusations came to light. Some believe that that everything the documentary says is the truth. Others believe it's just a case of trying to shut down a famous black entertainer. Whatever the case may be, Macaulay Culkin says nothing ever happened between them and he really has no reason to lie at this point in the game.

At almost 40-years old, Macaulay Culkin is more than likely sick of talking about his friend, who has been dead for nearly 11 years now. The question will probably never go away and Culkin will probably keep giving the same answer that he has for decades. However, he doesn't seem to be too bothered by it either. You can check out the rest of the lengthy interview with Macaulay Culkin over at Esquire.