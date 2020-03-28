The upcoming adaptation of Macbeth starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand has ceased production amid safety concerns. The disruption and delay that has been caused by current circumstances continue to affect the movie-making world.

With the ongoing public health situation bringing Hollywood to a standstill, several high-profile releases have now been postponed, with various productions and filming having now been paused for the foreseeable future. The latest movie to add its name to that ever-growing list is A24's upcoming adaptation of Macbeth, which has now ceased production due to safety concerns.

The latest feature version of the beloved William Shakespeare play is being adapted and directed by Joel Coen, without his brother and frequent collaborator Ethan. The movie was set to start filming in Los Angeles, but, for now, LA will have to wait. This latest adaptation is set to star the acting powerhouse and Academy Award winner that is Denzel Washington as the titular Macbeth with fellow Academy Award winner and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. McDormand has, of course, worked with the Coen Brothers multiple times before having starred in their critically-acclaimed crime thriller Fargo and the black comedy Burn After Reading among others.

Alongside Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand will star In Bruges' Brendan Gleeson as Duncan, Straight Outta Compton star Corey Hawkins as Macduff and The Legend of Buster Scruggs alum Harry Melling as Malcolm. Macbeth will be director Joel Coen's ninth movie with wife McDormand. Scott Rudin, who won the Oscar for Best Picture for Coen's No Country for Old Men, is also reteaming with Coen and will be producing Macbeth.

For those who perhaps do not already know, the Bard's story of Macbeth follows a Scottish lord who becomes convinced by a trio of witches that it is his destiny to become the king of Scotland. With the help of his dangerously ambitious wife, Macbeth goes to extreme and violent lengths to seize the crown and claim what he believes to be his rightful place as king.

The Shakespeare tale encompasses the tragic themes that one would expect of the great playwright, dramatizing the damaging physical and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power for its own sake.Washington has tackled the Bard before, having played the title role in the 1990 NYC Shakespeare in the Park stage production of Richard III as well as the role of Brutus back in the spring of 2005 in the Broadway production of Julius Caesar which ended up reportedly doing very well financially, recouping its $3M investment back in the day.

On the silver screen, Washington also played the role of Don Pedro in Kenneth Branagh's 1993 feature adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing alongside Keanu Reeves and Emma Thompson. The most recent big-screen adaptation of Macbeth was released in 2015 and starred Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.

The movie was directed by Justin Kurzel and received positive reviews from critics.Macbeth is just one of many movies that have paused production due to current global circumstances, with the likes of The Matrix 4, The Batman and many others having stopped filming indefinitely. This comes to us from Deadline.