With the long-gestating Obi-Wan Kenobi series finally coming together, along with the hugely popular The Mandalorian, Disney are clearly focussed on exploring the Star Wars universe on the small screen. Well, a new rumor has now begun to circulate which claims that a solo project centered around Jedi master Mace Windu is being put into development.

Reportedly, the project will delve into the origin of the fan-favorite character and focus on a younger version of Mace Windu. Played by Samuel L. Jackson in the prequel trilogy, the solo adventure will largely revolve around this young version of the character, who will be played by a new actor, with Jackson said to be involved in select scenes. Currently, it is unknown whether the Mace Windu project will be a standalone series or movie, but it is likely that it will be released straight to Disney+.

Known for his iconic purple lightsaber, Mace Windu has appeared across various portrayals of the Star Wars galaxy, including animated series' such as The Clone Wars and several comic book runs. Killed by Emperor Palpatine in 2005's Revenge of the Sith, there has been a long-standing fan theory that Windu survived the attack, something that Samuel L. Jackson himself has even endorsed. "I'd really love to give one more run at Mace Windu in Star Wars," Jackson stated when asked about the character last year. "There's a long history of one-handed guys that were Jedis, that have lightsabers, that still made it," the actor pointed out. "Jedis can fall from incredible heights and not die, like cats."

Before we find out whether plans for a Mace Windu project are real or simply a twisted Jedi mind trick, fans have the Obi-Wan Kenobi series to look forward to. Due to bring back Ewan McGregor as the title character, and directed by The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul's Deborah Chow, it was recently confirmed that the Disney+ show will only last one series. While we await further updates, McGregor did recently offer some insight into the show itself as well as the various backstage issues saying, "The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it. All this bullsh-t about creative differences and all that stuff, none of it is true. We just pushed the dates ... last episode, [Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker] came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt that they wanted to do more work on it."

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of The Mandalorian, which is due to premiere on Disney+ on October 30. Starring Pedro Pascal as the mysterious title character, the second season picks up with the mysterious bounty hunter as he continues to get into all kinds of adventures while carrying out his dangerous duties. The first season saw the Mandalorian take a force-sensitive Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) into his care, ending with our intrepid anti-hero deciding to uncover the origins of the mysterious creature.

The Mace Windu project will be just one of a whole host of Star Wars related Disney+ spin-offs, including a prequel series based on Rogue One, as well as rumored Lando Calrissian, Darth Maul, and Han Solo shows. This rumor comes to us courtesy of ace scooper Twitter user @DanielRPK.