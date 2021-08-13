It appears that they've found someone even more evil than Mickey Rourke to take on Will Forte's ultimate patriot and hero MacGruber. Billy Zane, the Titanic and Twin Peaks actor, has daringly parachuted in to join the cast for the upcoming eight-episode Peacock series that's based on the iconic Saturday Night Live sketch.

The MacGriber TV show will also serve as a sequel to the 2010 film and picks up with America's ultimate hero and uber patriot, MacGruber, who after rotting in prison for over a decade, is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past, Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil, only to find that evil may be lurking within.

Wil Forte had doubts that any network would allow him the adapt MacGruber into a tv series, saying in 2019, "The state of MacGruber right now is, we're trying to see if somebody will let us make it as a TV series. We have a really fun idea. We actually went out and pitched it a couple weeks ago. So, we're figuring out that situation right now. That's our hope is to get to make that. That's always at the top of our list. Now we're all in a place where we could do it, and we got together and thought out some ideas and pitched them out," Forte said. "We're waiting to see if somebody's going to let us do it. We're just waiting for somebody to let us go nuts. We're ready to go."

Well, Forte has gotten his wish. The Peacock series is in production with Kristen Wiig (Vicki St. Elmo) and Ryan Phillippe (Dixon Piper) reprising their roles from the film. In addition, Joseph Lee Anderson (Young Rock) has been cast as Major Harold Kernst, Sam Elliott (The Ranch) as MacGruber's father Perry, Laurence Fishburne's General Fasoose, and Timothy V. Murphy (Westworld) will reprise his role from the film as Constantine Bach, the ruthless henchman.

Director and Lonely Island-er Jorma Taccone has had a running conversation with Christopher Nolan who has professed his love for MacGruber. Taccone shared his first talks with Nolan participating explaining, "My wife (director Marielle Heller) and I were at our first DGA dinner. And she's like, 'Christopher Nolan is there. You've got to go say hi to him.' So I went up to him and I said, 'My name is Jorma. I directed this movie called MacGruber.' I said, 'We're going to do a sequel eventually. What do you think of this: When the director card comes up it just says, 'Directed by Christopher Nolan' with an asterisk, and then at the end of the movie there's another asterisk that says who actually directed it.' And he said, 'Let me talk to my wife about it." He also invited self-professed superfan Christopher Nolan to the first table-reading, and though he couldn't attend, he did send along this note: "Though I can't be there in person to watch you take the first step of your odyssey, know that my spirit soars with you, and whilst it's perhaps unfair to add to the great sense of responsibility you must already feel, I am duty bound to tell you - the world is waiting, the world is watching." Nolan will have to wait with the rest of us; no premiere date has been set.