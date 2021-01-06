Machete Kills director Robert Rodriguez had never planned to make the incredible looking cosmic sequel, Machete Kills in Space, hoping that the trailer would be enough to placate fans of the B-movie franchise. However, that is far from the way things turned out, with Machete advocates still asking for the interstellar adventures of Danny Trejo's titular anti-hero. Promisingly, this desire has not gone unnoticed by Rodriguez.

"We tried to make it in the trailer. We said: let's just make the trailer. That will satisfy people because they'll see enough of it in the trailer. They'll go, 'Okay I already saw that movie.' But no, they still keep asking anyway (laughs)!"

Released back in 2010, the first Machete follows Danny Trejo as a legendary ex-army veteran, who goes on a violent rampage against his former boss after an attempted assassination on his life while he himself was attempting to assassinate a Texas Senator. The sequel, released in 2013, picks up with Trejo's character as he is recruited by the U.S. President to stop an arms dealer and a revolutionary. Both movies were directed by Robert Rodriguez and feature a whole host of A-listers including Robert De Niro, Jessica Alba, Mel Gibson, Antonio Banderas, and Charlie Sheen as well as the likes of cult favorites such as Don Johnson, Steven Seagal, and Cheech Marin.

Machete Kills in Space, also known as Machete Kills Again... In Space, was teased during the second movie as in a fake trailer which called the project a "Coming Attraction". The footage features the kind of grainy action that will be familiar with B-movie fans, and shows Trejo venturing into space to battle aliens, even igniting a lightsaber-style machete. Thanks to this hugely crowd-pleasing image, Machete Kills in Space has been at the tippy top of many a movie fan's wish list ever since.

Rodriguez is not the only one aware of the desire to see the imagined sequel, with Trejo previously declaring that, if it comes to it, he would be more than willing to write the movie himself just to see it get made. "Machete, Machete Kills, if Robert would ever get off his ass, he'd write Machete Kills in Space! I might write it (laughs)," the actor said.

After being asked whether he had discussed Machete Kills in Space with Rodriguez, Danny Trejo added this, "You know I haven't spoken to Robert in a while. He's been really busy and I've been busy. Maybe I'll call him, see what's up. But I haven't talked to Robert for a while. He kind of dumped me I think... I got too big (laughs). He's great. But he's busy, he's got six kids. That will keep you busy. His kids are wonderful too."

Rodriguez recently resurrected the superhero world of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, a movie he directed all the way back in 2005, for the spin-off We Can Be Heroes, adding a lot of weight to the idea that he could still bring Machete back for one last kill...in space! This comes to us courtesy of Discussing Film.