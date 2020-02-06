Mad Max 5 will reportedly begin shooting this fall in Australia. It is believed that director George Miller has been given the green light by the studio to move forward with the long-talked about sequel. In the summer of 2019, Miller said that there were possibly two sequels in the works, one titled Wasteland and the other titled Furiosa, which could still very much be the plan. We haven't heard from the director since late last year when he promised that the next installment was still in development.

As was the case back in December 2019, George Miller needs to make Three Thousand Years of Longing with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton first. It is believed that the production on that particular project will begin next month, which should leave Miller with plenty of time to get into gear for Mad Max 5. "I'm not done with the Mad Max story and I think you have to be a multi-tasker and there's certainly another Mad Max coming down the pike after this," said the director.

Multitasking seems to be something that George Miller is good at. He has been working on Mad Max 5 and Three Thousand Years of Longing at the same time, noting that when he takes a break to work on one or the other, it's like a "holiday." Miller went on to say, "It helps you achieve that objectivity, to look at the thing afresh each time and say, I thought I was doing this, but it doesn't seem to be the case now." As for how juggling the writing of two projects worked out for Miller, we'll just have to wait and see.

As for what the storyline for Mad Max 5 will focus on, George Miller has not yet revealed that. Miller, with the legal battles with Warner Bros. now over, has said that one movie will focus on Mad Max while the other will focus on Furiosa, which would explain the Furiosa title, though Mad Max is supposed to be featured in both sequels. As for whether or not we'll end up getting two movies, that remains to be seen. However, fans have been waiting a long time to see a follow up to Mad Max: Fury Road.

If Mad Max 5 really ends up going into production later this year, we could end up seeing the movie sooner than originally anticipated, possibly by the end of 2021, if all goes well on the production side of things. Warner Bros. is eager to continue the story as they noted at the beginning of last year, while also excited to get The Matrix 4 off of the ground at the same time. Whatever the case may be, George Miller is ready to get to work on Mad Max 5. The production start date was originally reported by Geeks World Wide.