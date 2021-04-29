Mad Max prequel, Furiosa, is set to be the biggest movie shoot in Australia's history, and star Chris Hemsworth has admitted that he is feeling a "lot of pressure" to do the franchise proud. In fact, before the pressure gets too much, the actor has now said that he may give original Mad Max lead Mel Gibson a call for some advice on how best to continue the legacy, revealing that his role in the project is a childhood dream come true.

"It's something I'm going to put my heart and soul into because it really is for me, out of everything I've done, the biggest pinch-myself moment because I've grown up watching it."

Created by George Miller and Byron Kennedy, Mad Max began way back in 1979, with Mel Gibson starring as the title character, a police officer in a future Australia which is experiencing societal collapse due to war and critical resource shortages. Gibson would go on to star in two follow-up movies, Mad Max 2 in 1981, and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome in 1985, before being recast with Tom Hardy for 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. Of course, Gibson remains a staple of the series despite being replaced, and Chris Hemsworth would be wise to ask the actor how best to approach the next chapter in the Australian post-apocalypse tale.

Details of Hemsworth's role in Furiosa have not yet been revealed, but a recent leak claims that the Thor star will play a character named Dementus, who is described as a man in his 30s-40s, is "breathtakingly handsome", and possesses "an angel's face, scarred by a deep forehead wounded stitched together with shiny chrome staples."

Returning director George Miller is prepping to begin filming Furiosa in New South Wales in 2022 and recently praised the respective governments for their support on the project. "The support of the Federal and New South Wales Governments were pivotal. They made it possible for the film to be greenlit, shot in Australia and for the production to be based in our home state," Miller said in a statement.

Furiosa will take place long before the events of Fury Road, following the titular rebel warrior, and exploring the origin of the character long before she became the inspiring operator of Immortan Joe's War Rig and joined forces with Tom Hardy's Mad Max Rockatansky. George Miller is returning to co-write, direct and produce the project alongside his long-time Oscar-nominated producing partner Doug Mitchell.

The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy has been cast in the role of the younger version of Furiosa, taking over from Mad Max: Fury Road star Charlize Theron. "I was amazed by this incredible mind of George Miller. It's difficult to put into words," Taylor-Joy said of the movie. "I feel so humbled and grateful. I think the first thing I thought was 'I am so excited to work so hard.' The level of commitment that has been shown by those who came before me, I endeavor to match that. That makes me really excited. I have so much respect for the originators of this crazy world and this collection of characters. I am excited to work really hard."

Several details regarding the plot of the movie have now been released, including the idea that it will span several years. "Whereas Fury Road essentially happened over three days and two nights, this happens over many years," Miller revealed. Furiosa is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023. This comes to us courtesy of ABC Australia.