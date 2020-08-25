In news that should be strictly filed under "intriguing rumor", a casting call has reportedly leaked for the upcoming Mad Max prequel, Mad Max: Furiosa, that reportedly indicates that the studio want Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni Chris Hemsworth for a lead role. The George Miller directed movie will take us back in time and introduce a younger version the Mad Max: Fury Road character, Imperator Furiosa, with Hemsworth eyed to play a key figure from her past.

According to the leaked casting call, the studio are looking at the Thor: Ragnarok star to play Dementus, who is described as a man in his 30s-40s, who is "breathtakingly handsome" and possesses "an angel's face, scarred by a deep forehead wounded stitched together with shiny chrome staples." Considering that Chris Hemsworth was once described as looking like "a pirate and an angel had a baby" this certainly sounds like a role that the Avengers star could pull off. Despite the character sounding tailor-made for Hemsworth, the actor has not yet officially signed on.

It is unclear whether the role will be an ally of Furiosa or an antagonist but considering that this is the world of Mad Max he could well be a bit of both. In either case, the Australian actor would certainly be a welcome addition to the post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max, and with the studio picturing Hemsworth, you can bet that Dementus will be some sort of burly warrior-type.

Furiosa was originally played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. She is a rebel warrior, who leads the despot Immortan Joe's five wives in a daring escape. Along the way she forges an alliance with Max Rockatansky, played by Tom Hardy. Fortified in the massive, armored truck the War Rig, they try to outrun the ruthless warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland.

Theron was praised for her dedicated performance, with Miller at one stage hoping that he would be able to bring the actress back for the prequel with the use of CGI. Sadly, the director soon realised that the technology is not quite up to the standard that he desires. "For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet. Despite the valiant attempts on 'The Irishman,' I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe."

Miller plans to begin production on Mad Max: Furiosa sometime next year, with The New Mutants star Anya Taylor-Joy reportedly in talks to take on the Furiosa mantle from Theron.

Though not much is yet known about the direction of Mad Max: Furiosa, Miller has recently hinted that, while the character was a hero in Fury Road, this may not always be the case. "Campbell said that the usual story is that today's hero becomes tomorrow's tyrant. The hero is the agent of change," Miller said of Furiosa's future. "They basically relinquish self-interest in order for some common good. [Campbell] basically says ... you love what you've built, or saved, too much. You become holdfast. You become the orthodoxy. You develop the dogma and basically then you have to protect it. That tends to be the rhythm of these things."

Despite hinting at a corrupt future, Miller was quick to point out that Furiosa would heed the warnings of the past, and the tyrannical leadership of Fury Road's Immortan Joe. "I think she's too smart to fall into that trap. She's already seen it with the Immortan Joe. I believe he went through the same process. He was probably a heroic character in his own time."

Mad Max: Furiosa does not yet have an announced release date. This comes to us from The Illuminerdi.