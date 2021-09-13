Sadly, we're going to have wait a little longer for director George Miller's highly anticipated Mad Max spin-off, Furiosa, as the project has now been delayed from June 23, 2023 to May 24, 2024. This disappointing news was announced by Warner Bros., and while no specific reason has been given for the delay, the move is likely due to the usual scheduling conflicts, as well as issues and uncertainty caused by the ongoing global circumstances.

Furiosa will take place long before the events of 2015's Academy Award winning Mad Max: Fury Road, and will follow the titular rebel warrior, exploring the origin of the character long before she became the inspiring operator of Immortan Joe's War Rig and joined forces with Tom Hardy's Max Rockatansky. George Miller is returning to co-write, direct and produce the project alongside his long-time Oscar-nominated producing partner Doug Mitchell.

The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy has been cast in the role of the younger version of Furiosa, taking over from Fury Road star Charlize Theron. "I was amazed by this incredible mind of George Miller. It's difficult to put into words," Taylor-Joy said of the movie. "I feel so humbled and grateful. I think the first thing I thought was 'I am so excited to work so hard.' The level of commitment that has been shown by those who came before me, I endeavor to match that. That makes me really excited. I have so much respect for the originators of this crazy world and this collection of characters. I am excited to work really hard."

Several other details regarding the plot of the movie have since been released, including the idea that it will span several years. "I didn't set out to make a big, epic movie," Miller explained recently when discussing his return to this post-apocalyptic world. "It's a story I wanted to tell. But as it turns out, it's just got a lot of different scenes. The one thing I can say about it is, Fury Road happened over three days and two nights, but this is a saga. It happens over many years. So there's a lot of different elements to it."

Despite the disappointing news of the delay in release, Furiosa is set to be an epic that will be worth the wait. The project is said to be the biggest movie shoot in Australia's history, with Furiosa set to receive massive financial incentives from federal and state governments. George Miller is prepping to begin filming Furiosa in New South Wales in 2022 and has praised the respective governments for their support on the project. "The support of the Federal and New South Wales Governments were pivotal. They made it possible for the film to be greenlit, shot in Australia and for the production to be based in our home state," the filmmaker said in a statement.

So, once again, Mad Max: Furiosa is now scheduled to hit theaters on May 24, 2024, and will star Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.